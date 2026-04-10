UK Government's Twisted Priorities Exposed...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In Two-tier Britain words trigger instant action, but violent offenders get indefinite leave to remain.

UK border policy under Keir Starmer’s Labour government has never looked more lopsided.

An Afghan migrant who carried out a ‘horrific’ bottle attack on a 14-year-old girl and her mother has been allowed to stay in the country despite his violent criminal record. At the same time, the Prime Minister moved swiftly to block Kanye West from headlining the Wireless festival.

Afghan migrant who carried out ‘horrific’ bottle attack on 14-year-old girl and her mother allowed to stay in UK https://t.co/dLTI2Mgzak — LBC (@LBC) April 8, 2026

The contrast exposes the reality of Britain’s immigration system: tough on controversial speech, soft on actual predators who crossed the Channel or arrived via asylum claims.

Starmer stated: “Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless. This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism. We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values.”

He banned Kanye to "protect the public."



Meanwhile, hundreds of random foreign men with no passports swarm into our country every single day.



The UK has border control for naughty words while the actual border is violated en masse by actual violent predators. https://t.co/fnGlGuB8G2 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2026

This is not an isolated case. It reflects a pattern where the Home Office struggles to remove foreign offenders while celebrities face pre-emptive bans over lyrics or statements.

The Afghan national in question arrived in 1999, claimed asylum, and received indefinite leave to remain by 2001. His record includes multiple violent incidents, yet tribunals have repeatedly sided with his continued presence citing treatment for mental health issues and years without reoffending.

British families see the result. A mother and her teenage daughter were left traumatised after a savage attack in a shop following a dispute over religious comments.

The perpetrator struck them repeatedly with a bottle and issued threats. That level of violence earned convictions for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and related offences.

Yet the system found reasons to keep him here.

Meanwhile, actual border enforcement is reserved for figures like Kanye West. The government’s message is clear: speech can be policed aggressively, but mass illegal entries and criminal migrants receive layers of legal protection, appeals, and human rights considerations.

This is the same Labour government that inherited a broken asylum system and has done nothing meaningful to fix it. Small boats keep arriving. Foreign criminals remain. And the public is told this is all compatible with “protecting the public.”

Until politicians stop treating violent offenders as victims of circumstance and start treating British safety as the non-negotiable priority, stories like this will keep coming.

The public has had enough of two-tier justice and open-border hypocrisy. Real protection means removing the threats, not shielding them.

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