UK Health Workers Ordered To Ask Men If They're Pregnant Before X-Rays: Report

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Telegraph reports that National Health Service staff in the UK are being mandated to ask everyone, even men, if they are pregnant before carrying out radiography.

The report notes that as part of ‘inclusivity guidance’, all patients aged 12-55 must be asked the question, regardless of their sex.

The new mandate was introduced following an incident where a ‘trans man’ (a biological woman) who was unknowingly pregnant underwent a CT scan.

The guidance states that staff must be inclusive of transgender, non-binary and intersex patients and refrain from making assumptions about biological sex.

🔴 NHS staff told to ask men if they are pregnant before X-rays https://t.co/xtjs1kJAr5 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 11, 2024

Whistleblowers within the health service have told the Telegraph that new ‘inclusive’ forms to be filled in by patients are causing “confusion and anger” and putting people’s health at risk.

The report further notes that the pregnancy forms have sections asking for sex at birth, preferred name and pronouns, and contain “ridiculous” statements about people who are born with variations in sex characteristics.

A radiographer notes that one male patient who was scheduled to see specialists for an urgent cancer diagnosis “was so annoyed by the questions on the form, he shouted, he left the department and didn’t actually have a scan”.

Other patients were left with doubts about the quality of care they were receiving due to the inclusivity forms.

Women in particular have reacted badly to the new policy, with some “who have had terrible miscarriages, [and] ectopic pregnancies” being reminded of the trauma.

“Instead of just asking ‘is there any chance you could be pregnant?’ and them choosing to say ‘no’, they’re now having to say, ‘I had two ectopic pregnancies, and I don’t have ovaries anymore’ and we then write that down,” a source urged.

Parents are also fuming over the policy, according to sources, charging that their children are being “indoctrinated” to choose preferred pronouns and gender identity.

Figures from the Office For National Statistics show that less than 1 percent of the population identifies as trans or non binary.

This is the latest in a line of such concerns to be aired from within the NHS, as we have previously highlighted.

