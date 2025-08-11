UK Homelessness Minister Quits After Making Her Own Tenants Homeless

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

Rushanara Ali has resigned from her role as Minister for Homelessness in Keir Starmer’s left-wing government following reports that she removed tenants from her east London townhouse and relisted the property with a £700-per-month rent increase.

The revelations, first reported by the i Paper, raised concerns about a perceived conflict between Ali’s personal actions as a landlord and her public stance on housing policy.

Bangladeshi-born Ali, who represents Bethnal Green and Stepney, submitted her resignation to Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a letter late on Thursday. She wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I offer you my resignation as a Minister,” and emphasized that she had always followed legal requirements, stating, “I believe I took my responsibilities and duties seriously, and the facts demonstrate this.”

It has been an honour to have served in this Labour Government.



To avoid any further distraction for the government, I have resigned as a Minister.



My letter to the Prime Minister.https://t.co/fOes7m3cUH pic.twitter.com/TNJIXxzhWU — Rushanara Ali MP 💙 (@rushanaraali) August 7, 2025

The MP said she was stepping down because her continued presence in the role would be “a distraction from the ambitious work of the government.” She cited supposed achievements made during her tenure, including tackling rough sleeping, strengthening democracy, and developing a pathway to end the war in Gaza.

It is unclear why a homelessness minister elected by Brits in the United Kingdom considered the war in Gaza to be on her list of priorities.

Ali has previously spoken out against landlords who exploit private renters and supported Labour’s upcoming Renters’ Rights Bill, which will bar landlords from relisting properties at higher rents within six months of ending a tenancy to sell.

A source close to Ali claimed the tenants were told their lease would not be renewed and were offered the option of staying on a rolling contract. The source said the house was initially put up for sale, and only relisted for rent after a buyer was not found.

In response to her resignation, Prime Minister Keir Starmer thanked Ali for her work in government.

“Your diligent work at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, including your efforts to put in measures to repeal the Vagrancy Act, will have a significant impact,” he wrote.

“I know you will continue to support the Government from the backbenches and represent the best interests of your constituents in Bethnal Green and Stepney.”

