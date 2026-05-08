UK Nurseries Urged To Report 'Racist' Toddlers To Police In £1.3M Scheme

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Childcare workers across Wales are being trained to spot and report “racist incidents” by toddlers under fresh guidance endorsed by government ministers and bankrolled with taxpayer cash.

The push, which includes lessons on “white privilege,” turns playgroups and nurseries into surveillance hubs for the state’s ‘anti-racism’ agenda — even when the alleged offenders are barely out of nappies.

The initiative has received over £1.3 million in taxpayer funding via the Welsh Government.

🔴 Welsh nurseries have been advised to report children for “racist incidents” in hate crime guidance backed by the Labour government.



The taxpayer-funded guidance has been circulated in order to make nurseries, play groups, and childminders “anti-racist” environments.



🔗:… pic.twitter.com/FcL6M0Jw3n — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 5, 2026

The guidance comes from Diversity and Anti-Racist Professional Learning (DARPL), based at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

It has been circulated to more than 300 nurseries, playgroups and childminders.

Staff are ludicrously told to assess whether a child’s behaviour could amount to a hate crime and, if so, contact police on 999 or 101.

Welsh nurseries told to report ‘racist' toddlers to POLICE under Labour-backed guidancehttps://t.co/Mfkhj0TayO — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 6, 2026

The document also pushes workers to audit their resources for “diversity,” discuss skin colour and race with very young children, and create “anti-racist” environments from the cradle.

The toolkit explicitly frames even child-to-child incidents in toddlers as potential “racist incidents” requiring formal logging and possible police involvement.

Critics rightly call it Orwellian madness — toddlers lack the cognitive development to hold racist beliefs, yet the state now demands they be policed as miniature thought criminals.

This latest outrage fits a clear and disturbing pattern of UK authorities targeting children with woke, pro-migration and Islam-compliant ideology while stamping down on any pushback.

Here are just some of the recent examples:

Local authorities warned schools that kids’ artwork risked violating Islamic blasphemy rules — a staggering concession to foreign religious law over British freedom of expression.

State schools are feeding children propaganda that frames illegal Channel crossings as something to celebrate rather than challenge.

The government instructed teachers to monitor and report any “anti-Muslim hostility,” turning classrooms into surveillance states for wrongthink.

A taxpayer-funded Prevent-style game literally flags children who question open borders as potential extremists.

Parents of a child who questioned why he had to celebrate Ramadan in school when he is not a Muslim were sent a letter informing them of the ‘racist’ incident.

Together these stories paint a grim picture: British children are being systematically stripped of innocence, taught to view their own heritage and skin colour as problematic, and conditioned to accept mass migration, Islam’s sensitivities and woke dogmas without question.

Questioning any of it risks being labelled a bigot, an extremist or, in the case of toddlers, a “racist” warranting a police report.

This is not education. It is ideological grooming funded by your taxes and enforced by a Labour government that has lost touch with reality — and with the British public.

Parents are right to be furious. The only answer is to push back hard before an entire generation is lost to this madness. Childhood should be about play, wonder and discovery — not state-mandated guilt sessions and police reports for playground squabbles.

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