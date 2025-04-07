UK PM Starmer To Make Stunning Admission: 'Globalization Is Over'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will soon declare something ZeroHedge readers have known for quite some time - the economic system championed by the international elite is dead and gone.

Starmer’s office told the Sunday Times that, “The world has changed, globalization is over and we are now in a new era."

"We’ve got to demonstrate that our approach, a more active Labour government, a more reformist government, can provide the answers for people in every part of this country,” his office added, emphasizing a pivot toward proactive governance.

Starmer’s admission, albeit late, follows President Donald Trump’s tariffs announcement, which slapped a 10% fee on all goods from the United Kingdom.

In a high-profile speech this week, Starmer will sharply criticize Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on the UK, while belatedly conceding the shortcomings of free trade and unfettered mass migration.

Starmer’s upcoming remarks come alongside persistent efforts by UK officials to finalize a trade agreement with the United States. Downing Street has confirmed that negotiations are in an “advanced stage,” with officials indicating, per The Guardian, that the core framework of a deal is largely settled.

The Guardian reports:

The Guardian revealed this week that as part of its negotiations towards a deal, the government has drawn up proposals to reduce the amount paid by US tech titans and broaden the tax to apply to a wider range of companies – without reducing its total take. This is thought to be among the most significant concessions the UK has offered the US.

On Sunday, top Trump officials said that 50 countries have already reached out to the administration in response to U.S. tariffs. “We already have 50 countries that have come to the table over the last few days, over the last weeks that are willing and desperate to talk to us,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told CNN on Sunday. “We are the economic engine of the world, and it’s finally time that someone, President Trump, stood up for America.”

.@SecRollins: "In the last four years, the cost of inputs for our farmers went up 30%. In the last four years, we had an agricultural export deficit that increased from zero when President Trump left to $49 billion." pic.twitter.com/erfbjExNPP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 6, 2025

“This whole concept is about rebuilding an American economy around American goods, around American industry,” Rollins added. “We do already live under a tariff regime in this country, but it’s the tariff regime of China, of Mexico, of Brazil, of Australia, of countries that Mexico won’t take our corn, Australia won’t take our beef. The country of Honduras takes more pork than the entire European Union does, American pork.”

The markets are closely monitoring the European Union's response to U.S. tariffs, with a proposal expected on Monday and a vote scheduled for Wednesday, according to Reuters. French President Emmanuel Macron has adopted the most hardline public position against President Trump, calling on European companies to halt investments in the United States.