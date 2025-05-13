UK PM Starmer Slammed For Daring To Suggest Immigrants Should "Speak English"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a jaw-dropping display of political hypocrisy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared Monday that it is “common sense” that migrants should speak English, posting on X that “If you want to live in the UK, you should speak English.”

If you want to live in the UK, you should speak English. That’s common sense.



So we’re raising English language requirements across every main immigration route. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 12, 2025

Do something then. Empty words years too late. pic.twitter.com/ALEZweZ6UF — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 12, 2025

This from the same Labour leader whose government has overseen the harassment and even arrest of Brits for expressing similar sentiments, branded as potential “hate crimes” under draconian speech laws.

“Speak English”?



That’s literally a hate crime in your tyrannical fascist hell-hole, jackass.



Off to jail for you!



Bigot! pic.twitter.com/bVbvIMeAYz — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 12, 2025

But don’t you arrest people for tweeting things like this?



You’re such a confusing politician. — The Gay Republican 🇺🇲✝️🇮🇱 (@GayRepublicSwag) May 12, 2025

It's a criminal act to say "if you want to live in the UK, you should speak English" in Britain (cf. Crime and Disorder Act 1998, s. 33, s. 50A), and UK police have issued warnings for asking someone to 'speak English' https://t.co/1fe47lV9Ne — ib (@Indian_Bronson) May 12, 2025

While ordinary citizens face police scrutiny for daring to question unchecked immigration or cultural integration, Starmer now parrots the very rhetoric he once condemned, revealing a spineless opportunism that prioritizes political survival over principle.

So if you do a meme in another language you get twice the jail time? — Bo French (@BoFrenchTX) May 12, 2025

That sounds like extreme far-right Brexity-things rhetoric to me. Report him! — Alice Smith (@TheAliceSmith) May 12, 2025

The irony is thicker than London fog: the man who championed open borders and vilified Brexit voters as xenophobes now postures as a defender of national cohesion, all while his Home Office fails to stem the tide of illegal Channel crossings.

You let the entire 3rd world invade your country.



It’s far too late for that



You already destroyed your own country by being a stupid leftist. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) May 12, 2025

This brazen pivot comes as no surprise given the political earthquake shaking Starmer’s Labour Party. The recent local elections saw Nigel Farage’s Reform UK surge, capturing councils and seats with a platform unapologetically slamming mass immigration and woke orthodoxy.

Reform’s gains, including a stunning Runcorn byelection upset, have sent Labour into a tailspin, with Starmer’s approval ratings tanking as voters flee to Farage’s turquoise tidal wave.

man, the internal polling for labour must be the data version of a slaughterhouse https://t.co/bv06n28QUN — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) May 12, 2025

Polls show Reform’s favourability spiking, particularly among working-class Britons fed up with Labour’s elitist disconnect. Starmer’s sudden tough talk on immigration—complete with promises to slash net migration and impose stricter English language rules—smacks of a desperate bid to claw back voters defecting to Reform.

But his words ring hollow, a cynical rebrand from a man who, as shadow Brexit secretary, campaigned for a second EU referendum and scoffed at concerns about immigration’s impact on communities.

The stench of Starmer’s double standards is suffocating. While he now preaches “integration” and “fair rules,” his government continues to coddle a system where dissenters are silenced and borders remain porous.

Brits who’ve lost jobs, homes, or safety to the strains of mass migration watch as Starmer plays both sides—cracking down on free speech while failing to deport illegals. Reform UK’s rise isn’t just a warning shot; it’s a referendum on Labour’s betrayal of the working class.

Starmer’s English language edict isn’t common sense—it’s a calculated flip-flop from a man terrified of Farage’s shadow, and it won’t fool a public fed up with two-faced elites.

The most common baby boy name in England is Muhammad. It's too late for this now. https://t.co/2fvyzUfU06 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 12, 2025

Mere hours after Starmer’s incredible immigration remarks, a suspected arson attack rocked his £2 million north London home, with counter-terrorism police now probing a potential firebomb incident that charred the front door.

Obvious fire damage at the entrance to Sir Keir Starmer’s home in Kentish town. Counter terror police are now linking three separate arson attacks. A 21 year old man was arrested in the early hours this morning. pic.twitter.com/c644uHg8DV — Mark White (@markwhiteTV) May 13, 2025

The blaze, one of three suspicious fires linked to properties owned by Starmer, including a car fire and another at an Islington flat, has sparked speculation of retaliation tied to his newfound immigration stance.

Pictured: A photograph shared with The Telegraph shows a car – just yards from Keir Starmer’s home – consumed by flames



A 21-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of arson by police investigating a fire at Prime Minister’s property



Read the full story ⬇️https://t.co/dhK5O0ocuh pic.twitter.com/RXQylrIApH — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 13, 2025

Posts on X suggest the attack may be linked to pro-immigration activists or groups like Palestine Solidarity, angered by Starmer’s “island of strangers” rhetoric and English language mandate.

While police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect, the timing—coming on the heels of Starmer’s speech—raises chilling questions about whether his cynical pivot has inflamed tensions even further.

* * *

