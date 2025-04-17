UK Police Being Forced To Undergo Training To Accept Their 'White Privilege'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

One of Britain’s largest police forces is mandating “equity training” for officers, focusing on “white privilege”, “micro-aggressions” and the distinction between “non-racist versus anti-racist.”

The Telegraph reports that Thames Valley Police is putting officers through the training despite a tribunal last year finding that the force positively discriminated against white officers.

As we highlighted, the force appointed an Asian detective inspector without considering white officers for promotions.

The three officers who won the case, had all been working for the force for between 19-26 years and were actively blocked from applying for the position.

Now the rest of the force is being put through the “equity training,” which according to an independent review of the case “can often be seen as demonising white people and therefore building barriers to the learning.”

🔴 Police officers being taught they have white privilegehttps://t.co/pD4tWRSSlj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 11, 2025

Former assistant chief constable Kerrin Wilson, who led the review, notes that some officers expressed “strong feelings of frustration” at the training.

“As white males they felt disadvantaged and … they had the perception that unfairness was allowed for minority groups but not for majority populations,” she writes.

The review also notes that minority officers were also annoyed by the training which they said was harmful to meaningful diversity efforts.

The review states that minorities don’t want to participate in such schemes in which “the damage to their reputation is greater than the opportunity they may have been afforded.”

“A number of minoritised [sic] staff have declared openly that they will not seek promotion or specialist moves in the foreseeable future as this has left them feeling that even if they did succeed in securing promotions their efforts would not be accepted by some as genuine,” it states.

The review continues, “Some staff have stated that despite being in the force for many, many years they now feel that [it] has become a hostile environment and they would not advocate for the force as an employer of choice for those from a minoritised background.”

The review also highlighted there has been a “very strong, at times bordering on aggressive” response from white officers, who feel “they have no support within the force” and want to see repercussions for higher ups pushing ‘positive discrimination’.

“There is a tangible feeling of being overlooked which is reflected in the wider societal discourse that is emerging around the UK and so cannot be ignored,” the review further proclaims.

“If this is not addressed, this may well lead to even greater divides within the force as cultural attitudes become more hostile,” it adds.

Former government advisor and ex police officer Rory Geoghegan, commented “Police officers and staff deserve far better from their leaders than to be crudely categorised by skin colour and subjected to reductive, divisive ideologies.”

“The independent review exposes this troubling practice, but it fails to identify or confront the underlying issue: the unthinking acceptance of critical race theory – a deeply political framework that has no place in an impartial police service,” Geoghegan added.

Thames Valley Police issued a statement declaring “Our staff and officers represent a diverse group with a range of views on many issues – but it’s our shared values that bring us together to protect our communities.”

“We are committed to learning from this employment tribunal and independent review to improve how we work together,” the statement further suggests, adding “We strive to be fair and courageous in how we serve our colleagues and the community.”

This latest development comes as it has also emerged that West Yorkshire Police is permitting Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) candidates to submit job applications all year round, but making White people wait for specific recruitment drives.

