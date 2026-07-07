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UK Police Crack Down On Dangerous New Threat – People Standing Around Doing Nothing

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

British policing has reached new depths of absurdity and authoritarianism. Officers are inventing pre-crimes, harassing citizens for lawful filming or standing in public, and deploying to pubs to warn people off tweeting about councillors.

All while the same forces stand guard over brand-new taxpayer-funded houses handed to migrants and turn a blind eye to patterns of two-tier enforcement that have defined recent years.

In one widely shared incident, a female officer was caught on camera confronting a man peacefully filming in a public space.

In the footage she claims his mere presence "might" wind people up and lead someone else to lose their temper, threatening arrest to "prevent a breach of the peace."

No actual crime had occurred. No law was being broken. As the man pointed out, the logic is straight out of the dystopian story Minority Report: punish the law-abiding person in case an offence is later committed.

The man was simply exercising his right to record in public. The response is to treat him as the threat.

This is far from an isolated incident.

Another viral video shows a male officer with wild, agitated behaviour confronting a citizen for filming. He threatens arrest for a "technically public order offence," then pivots to demands for details, ultimately detaining the man.

Observers note the officer appears erratic, with exaggerated facial expressions and eye movements that have sparked widespread comment about his fitness for duty. The citizen was going about lawful business. The officer escalated without clear legal basis.

In Birmingham, police harassed a citizen journalist for filming in public, repeatedly citing "breach of the peace" while one officer grew visibly agitated and another followed the filmer continuing the same vague threat. The man being targeted remained calm and pointed out he was doing nothing illegal. The officers created the tension.

Sheffield saw similar overreach. After police used significant force on a 17-year-old boy during a protest, slamming him into a metal bollard, officers then turned on a journalist filming the aftermath. They put hands on him solely for recording the incident up close. The pattern is consistent: document police actions and you become the problem.

Even standing still draws attention. London officers moved in on people simply standing around in a public square doing nothing.

A female Merseyside officer was caught on camera calling a man legally filming in public a "nonce." Public filming remains lawful. The verbal abuse was not. Calls for her dismissal followed, but the incident fits the broader climate where officers feel empowered to insult citizens exercising basic rights.

Another citizen journalist was arrested at a Chesterfield hotel protest for alleged breach of Section 14. Critics argue the application was selective and aimed at silencing documentation of events authorities prefer not to highlight.

When the situation is inverted and police are standing around or filming the public, complaints have ironically led to further harassment of the public.

Officers have grabbed people and demanded details for the "offence" of shielding their features on the street from facial recognition cameras. Covering your face while walking is not a crime. Yet compliance with mass surveillance is apparently now enforced with physical intervention.

When not targeting cameras or idle citizens, officers turn to social media. In Chiswick, two policemen entered a pub, asked a man to step outside, and threatened him over a tweet criticising a councillor's plan to ban outdoor seating at pubs.

The officers admitted on camera that he had broken no law. Their visit was pure intimidation - a warning to watch what he posted about local officials. This is modern Britain: police resources deployed to police tweets rather than actual crime.

Similar visits and warnings over "insults" or critical posts have been reported repeatedly. The message is clear: lawful criticism of those in power can bring uniformed officers to your door or local pub for a "chat."

These developments arrive against a backdrop of documented two-tier policing. In Birmingham, three black individuals assaulted a white British teenager. Footage shows a female officer shielding the aggressors and directing aggression toward the white victim.

The attackers walked away. Multiple officers then swarmed the victim, used foul language, shoved him into a police car the wrong way, dragged him out after the botched attempt, and restrained him forcefully. A bystander trying to explain that the white lad was the victim was ignored.

West Midlands Police have been accused of trying to limit circulation of the footage rather than addressing conduct. When pressed, they reportedly reviewed material and found nothing wrong.

The same pattern appears in Rotherham, where South Yorkshire Police used aggressive force against teenage girls at a school leavers' event - shoves, batons swung, girls knocked down, a punch, Tasers pointed. Rotherham carries the heavy legacy of grooming gang failures that saw an estimated 1,400 young victims, mostly native British girls, betrayed by authorities terrified of racism accusations. Now the same forces apply heavy hands to the daughters of those communities.

While officers invent reasons to arrest or intimidate native Britons for filming, standing, or tweeting, other resources are visibly committed elsewhere. Police have been filmed providing 24-hour guard for empty £250,000 new-build homes prepared for migrants.

This is not policing in any traditional sense. It is selective enforcement that protects certain groups and narratives while treating ordinary citizens exercising their liberties as the threat. Pre-crime logic, facial recognition enforcement, pub visits over tweets, and aggressive handling of native Britons in disputes all point to the same direction: a state that has lost sight of its duty to the people it serves and has instead become an instrument for managing dissent and demographic change.

The public is noticing. Trust is eroding. When officers spend time threatening people for holding cameras or posting opinions rather than confronting real violence, the social contract frays.

Britain deserves police who protect lawful behaviour, not invent crimes to justify targeting it. Until that changes, the dangerous new trend will remain the one the authorities have embraced: treating the governed as the problem.

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