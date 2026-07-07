UK Police Crack Down On Dangerous New Threat – People Standing Around Doing Nothing

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

British policing has reached new depths of absurdity and authoritarianism. Officers are inventing pre-crimes, harassing citizens for lawful filming or standing in public, and deploying to pubs to warn people off tweeting about councillors.

All while the same forces stand guard over brand-new taxpayer-funded houses handed to migrants and turn a blind eye to patterns of two-tier enforcement that have defined recent years.

In one widely shared incident, a female officer was caught on camera confronting a man peacefully filming in a public space.

?UK Police Threaten Arrest for "Future Crime" – Minority Report Comes to Britain



UK police officer threatens to arrest a man for peacefully filming in public, because his presence "might" wind people up and cause someone else to lose their temper.



This is straight-up Minority... pic.twitter.com/ODGxUvNYTm — Skint Eastwood (@Skint_Eastwood1) July 2, 2026

In the footage she claims his mere presence "might" wind people up and lead someone else to lose their temper, threatening arrest to "prevent a breach of the peace."

No actual crime had occurred. No law was being broken. As the man pointed out, the logic is straight out of the dystopian story Minority Report: punish the law-abiding person in case an offence is later committed.

The man was simply exercising his right to record in public. The response is to treat him as the threat.

This is far from an isolated incident.

Another viral video shows a male officer with wild, agitated behaviour confronting a citizen for filming. He threatens arrest for a "technically public order offence," then pivots to demands for details, ultimately detaining the man.

Observers note the officer appears erratic, with exaggerated facial expressions and eye movements that have sparked widespread comment about his fitness for duty. The citizen was going about lawful business. The officer escalated without clear legal basis.

There's something seriously wrong with British policing. pic.twitter.com/lbezgwy6mP — Or I'll just!! (@OrIlljust1) July 2, 2026

In Birmingham, police harassed a citizen journalist for filming in public, repeatedly citing "breach of the peace" while one officer grew visibly agitated and another followed the filmer continuing the same vague threat. The man being targeted remained calm and pointed out he was doing nothing illegal. The officers created the tension.

Calm down! Officer! ????????????



"I'll defend myself if you step out of line officer" ?????????????



Birmingham ???????



Out of control....

...Police Harass @AyAudits_c4n for filming in a public place and say he is creating a "breach of the peace" yet it is the Police officer that is clearly the... pic.twitter.com/ZBIiKdbuoU — ANDY PUBLIC U.K (@Andypublicuk) June 21, 2026

Sheffield saw similar overreach. After police used significant force on a 17-year-old boy during a protest, slamming him into a metal bollard, officers then turned on a journalist filming the aftermath. They put hands on him solely for recording the incident up close. The pattern is consistent: document police actions and you become the problem.

?POLICE OVERREACH IN SHEFFIELD!



This is complete abuse of power by the police putting hands on someone just for filming!



This happened shortly after a 17 year old lad was slammed into a bollard by police protesting in Sheffield. https://t.co/A0Pahfwevg pic.twitter.com/DaR62xN0oj — Gauci Reports (@GauciReports) June 18, 2026

Even standing still draws attention. London officers moved in on people simply standing around in a public square doing nothing.

London Police cracking down on the scourge of people standing around in a public square doing nothing. Meanwhile, violent barbaric migrants are stabbing people to death practically every day. pic.twitter.com/9oadZrUcA6 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) June 14, 2026

A female Merseyside officer was caught on camera calling a man legally filming in public a "nonce." Public filming remains lawful. The verbal abuse was not. Calls for her dismissal followed, but the incident fits the broader climate where officers feel empowered to insult citizens exercising basic rights.

??? WATCH: FEMALE POLICE OFFICER CALLS MAN A "NONCE" FOR FILMING IN PUBLIC



Outrage as Officer 8614 of Merseyside Police is caught on camera verbally abusing a member of the public who was legally filming.



? Public filming is not a crime

? The officer's conduct is completely... pic.twitter.com/nMI2TuFsKP — British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) October 26, 2025

Another citizen journalist was arrested at a Chesterfield hotel protest for alleged breach of Section 14. Critics argue the application was selective and aimed at silencing documentation of events authorities prefer not to highlight.

?BREAKING: AY AUDITS HAS JUST BEEN ARRESTED AT CHESTERFIELD HOTEL PROTEST ??



THEY HAVE ARRESTED HIM FOR 'BREACH OF SECTION 14'??



THE BRITISH POLICE ARE ARRESTING AUDITORS FOR FILMING ?? @AyAudits_c4n pic.twitter.com/iJvwCBpYeg — BRITAIN IS BROKEN ?? (@BROKENBRITAIN0) November 30, 2025

When the situation is inverted and police are standing around or filming the public, complaints have ironically led to further harassment of the public.

Officers have grabbed people and demanded details for the "offence" of shielding their features on the street from facial recognition cameras. Covering your face while walking is not a crime. Yet compliance with mass surveillance is apparently now enforced with physical intervention.

UK Police are now grabbing and harassing people and even fining them for covering up their faces while walking down the street where their 'facial recognition camera' vans are. https://t.co/S8211DEs3V — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 18, 2026

When not targeting cameras or idle citizens, officers turn to social media. In Chiswick, two policemen entered a pub, asked a man to step outside, and threatened him over a tweet criticising a councillor's plan to ban outdoor seating at pubs.

The officers admitted on camera that he had broken no law. Their visit was pure intimidation - a warning to watch what he posted about local officials. This is modern Britain: police resources deployed to police tweets rather than actual crime.

I am having a drink this evening with a friend in a Chiswick pub. Two policemen have just come into the pub and asked me to step outside. I have stepped outside and they have threatened me because I tweeted about a councillor banning seating outside pubs in Chiswick. They admit... pic.twitter.com/r7MDIIdgvc — Alastair Hilton (@London_W4) July 2, 2026

Similar visits and warnings over "insults" or critical posts have been reported repeatedly. The message is clear: lawful criticism of those in power can bring uniformed officers to your door or local pub for a "chat."

?A man has been arrested in the UK for calling someone a 'muppet'



The Police are out of control.



I wish this was a joke.

It isn't.



Absolute insanity. pic.twitter.com/yHTXPtKFBL — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) September 8, 2025

?ANOTHER MAN ARRESTED FOR CALLING SOMEONE A 'MUPPET'



An altercation about who is blocking the highway results in the man walking away while saying the Policeman was 'an absolute muppet'



Next thing:??ARRESTED??



The Police in the UK are out of control https://t.co/X9XTLW5i6M pic.twitter.com/uBt0CkSRsW — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) September 9, 2025

?Man ARRESTED for RE-POSTING somebody else's post



Apparently this caused someone 'anxiety'



The man asks why am I being arrested when he posted it first?



The Police couldn't answer



The UK is a dystopia pic.twitter.com/Q0U6niqIGR — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) September 22, 2025

SEVERELY ILL MAN ARRESTED FOR COMMENTS ?



He's forcibly searched and handcuffed for making 'Offensive comments' online



They can't even tell him what the comments are for before saying they need to bring his medication with him.



The British Police are drunk on power. pic.twitter.com/oLXSbZqnlw — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) October 2, 2025

These developments arrive against a backdrop of documented two-tier policing. In Birmingham, three black individuals assaulted a white British teenager. Footage shows a female officer shielding the aggressors and directing aggression toward the white victim.

The attackers walked away. Multiple officers then swarmed the victim, used foul language, shoved him into a police car the wrong way, dragged him out after the botched attempt, and restrained him forcefully. A bystander trying to explain that the white lad was the victim was ignored.

West Midlands Police have been accused of trying to limit circulation of the footage rather than addressing conduct. When pressed, they reportedly reviewed material and found nothing wrong.

UK police are trying to cover up for arresting a White victim while letting his attackers go free



Thank God for Community Notes pic.twitter.com/PMqQP6SCMo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2026

The same pattern appears in Rotherham, where South Yorkshire Police used aggressive force against teenage girls at a school leavers' event - shoves, batons swung, girls knocked down, a punch, Tasers pointed. Rotherham carries the heavy legacy of grooming gang failures that saw an estimated 1,400 young victims, mostly native British girls, betrayed by authorities terrified of racism accusations. Now the same forces apply heavy hands to the daughters of those communities.

While officers invent reasons to arrest or intimidate native Britons for filming, standing, or tweeting, other resources are visibly committed elsewhere. Police have been filmed providing 24-hour guard for empty £250,000 new-build homes prepared for migrants.

Police on 24hr guard for empty 250k homes ready for migrants to live in.. crazy how they don't protect our own like this pic.twitter.com/EtDGS7bAfm — Dpaudits (@dpaudits) July 2, 2026

?NEW: Footage of "asylum seekers" moving into their taxpayer-funded £250,000 houses in the quiet village of Stoke Heath, Shropshire.pic.twitter.com/d1C5fRItZn — The Mercian (@TheMercianNews) July 2, 2026

This is not policing in any traditional sense. It is selective enforcement that protects certain groups and narratives while treating ordinary citizens exercising their liberties as the threat. Pre-crime logic, facial recognition enforcement, pub visits over tweets, and aggressive handling of native Britons in disputes all point to the same direction: a state that has lost sight of its duty to the people it serves and has instead become an instrument for managing dissent and demographic change.

The public is noticing. Trust is eroding. When officers spend time threatening people for holding cameras or posting opinions rather than confronting real violence, the social contract frays.

Britain deserves police who protect lawful behaviour, not invent crimes to justify targeting it. Until that changes, the dangerous new trend will remain the one the authorities have embraced: treating the governed as the problem.

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