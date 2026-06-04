UK Police Officers Admit DEI Training Pressured Them To Ignore Dying White Teen Henry Nowak

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

Officers from the force that failed Henry Nowak have now admitted they felt "controlled and pressured to feel certain ways" after mandatory DEI sessions that hammered home 'white privileged' and unconscious bias.

The trainer outsourced to deliver the course was described as "deeply hateful of white people and British culture." Serving and former Hampshire officers told former Home Secretary Suella Braverman they were furious but stayed silent out of fear for their careers.

Multiple officers from Hampshire Constabulary have now gone on record about the ideological pressure inside the force.

Several serving and former Hampshire Police Officers have told me that 'we had it drummed into us about our white privilege and unconscious bias'.



Training was outsourced to a third party company and the trainer 'was deeply hateful of white people and our culture.'



Officers... https://t.co/2h0Ns1NnRA - Suella Braverman (@SuellaBraverman) June 3, 2026

They described how DEI modules on white privilege, unconscious bias, and the importance of being an "ally" were drilled into them.

'Do we think the training that those officers were forced to do might have ultimately contributed to Henry's terrible final moments? because I do.'

@PatrickChristys unveils a plethora of diversity and inclusion guides applied within Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary. pic.twitter.com/jRe1K31224 - GB News (@GBNEWS) June 3, 2026

It's not limited to this one police force either.

Back in April 2025, we detailed how UK police forces were already forcing officers into training explicitly designed to make them accept their "white privilege."

Thames Valley Police rolled out mandatory equity training covering white privilege, micro-aggressions, and the push from "non-racist" to "anti-racist." An independent review led by former assistant chief constable Kerrin Wilson found the sessions created deep divisions.

White officers expressed strong frustration and felt disadvantaged, while some minority officers said the training was harmful to real diversity efforts and would deter them from seeking promotion.

Former government advisor and ex-police officer Rory Geoghegan warned that crude categorisation by skin colour and critical race theory ideology had no place in an impartial police service.

The Hampshire police chief has publicly denied any anti-white bias or two-tier system. Yet the bodycam evidence and these officer admissions tell a different story.

Hampshire Police Chief denies police are "anti-white" after officers handcuffed and arrested Henry Nowak after he was stabbed and falsely accused of 'racism.'



"Do we have a two-tier type policing system? I would refute that. I would say absolutely not!" pic.twitter.com/GIx1La0ZJ7 - Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 3, 2026

An ex-cop who reviewed the footage called the response "unfathomable," rejecting excuses about fast-moving situations or complexity. Basic procedure requires treating a victim who says he has been stabbed and cannot breathe as a medical emergency first - not as a potential racist offender based on the word of the man who stabbed him.

Yet, the police watchdog investigated the officers' conduct and concluded there was no wrongdoing.

"We have investigated ourselves and decided we did nothing wrong" pic.twitter.com/Aq1sFo4cL7 - Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) June 3, 2026

This is the same pattern seen in other high-profile failures: institutions investigate themselves, apply their own captured standards, and declare everything acceptable.

The public saw the footage. Henry Nowak's family saw their son die after being treated as the problem rather than the victim. The watchdog saw no issue.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has defended religious exemptions that allow Sikhs to carry large ceremonial knives in public. At the same time, British women face prosecution for carrying ordinary pepper spray for self-defense on the streets at night.

BREAKING:



Keir Starmer says he won't remove the exemption which allows Sikhs to carry large ceremonial knives on them.



Meanwhile, English women are being prosecuted for carrying regular pepper spray on them when out on the streets at night pic.twitter.com/d8PF2NkdSL - Visegrad 24 (@visegrad24) June 2, 2026

To make matters even worse, a tiny replica sword from a video game will land a white British man in prison.

You will go to jail for owning a miniscule video game sword replica in the UK.



But if you're a foreigner, you will be exempt from the law entirely. pic.twitter.com/LCkhv50Y2O - Templarpilled (@Templarpilled) June 3, 2026

The contrast could not be clearer.

Religious or cultural exemptions shield other groups from the same strict weapons laws. Henry Nowak's case shows what happens when the system already views native Britons through a lens of presumed guilt or lesser priority.

Henry Nowak was not a threat. He was a student who had been stabbed and was dying in front of officers trained to see race first and humanity second. The attacker walked away with different treatment. The victim's pleas were secondary to a racism narrative pushed by the perpetrator's side.

This is the predictable result of years of ideological capture inside policing - training that reframes basic law enforcement as potential oppression when the victim is white and British.

Officers who spoke out did so at personal risk. The watchdog protected the system. Starmer protects exemptions for some while ordinary citizens, especially women, are left defenseless under the same rules.

Britain's police were once expected to protect the public without fear or favor. When training teaches officers to weigh skin color and ideology before acting on a dying man's words, the institution has already failed its core purpose. Henry Nowak paid the price. The admissions now emerging confirm what the footage always showed.

The pushback against this capture is growing. Exposing the training, the excuses, and the double standards is the first step toward restoring policing that serves the entire country rather than imported ideologies. Native Britons deserve equal protection under the law - not to be treated as somehow 'privileged' while they bleed to death.