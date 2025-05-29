UK Rail Station Volunteer Ousted For Wrongthink Over 'Pride' Train... And He Is Gay

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A volunteer has been banned from a railway charity scheme in the UK after he asked a basic question regarding a train that had been wrapped in ‘Pride’ colours.

The Telegraph reports, “Matthew Toomer, 48, was thrown out of West Midlands Railway’s ‘Adopt a Station’ scheme after he privately contacted company bosses to express concern about its ‘Progress Pride’ train.”

Here is the train in question:

What awful hateful thing did Mr. Toomer say?

He commented on a social media post about the rebranded train, asking if it would “return to its natural state once the event is over.”

Oh the horror.

He was then “summoned” to attend a meeting with railway officials and informed that he views (he didn’t express any views) “do not align with [WMR’s] values and mission.”

He was then banned from the station volunteer group altogether as punishment for merely hinting at not being fully onboard with the trans train.

Mr Toomer told reporters “As a gay man myself, I want to stress that this wasn’t about objecting to visibility.”

Yes, even the gays can’t ask questions about the relentless ‘progress’ of THE MESSAGE.

“My concern was the increasing tendency of public transport organisations to take visible positions on divisive issues,” Toomer further outlines, adding “The Progress Pride flag has become associated with particular ideological stances – particularly around gender – which not everyone, including many within the LGB community, fully endorse.”

“My position was simply that public services should remain neutral and welcoming to everyone,” he emphasised.

Noooooo. That opinion won’t do.

While the Free Speech Union has demanded that the train company “apologise for this vindictive decision and reinstate him,” the Telegraph gleaned that the company had basically scoured Mr. Toomer’s social media activity and discerned that it was “problematic”.

A WMR spokesman said “Our company has a proud culture of inclusion and allyship,” adding “We believe the views Mr Toomer has expressed on social media on a range of subjects are at odds with these values and could be harmful or offensive to our colleagues, customers or other volunteers.”

Wrongthink then, essentially.

When asked to point out examples of the “problematic” posts by Mr Toomer, the spokesman could not or would not do so.

The case officer for the Free Speech Union, Rebekah Brown, remarked, “I expect the vast majority of West Midland’s Railway’s customers will agree with Mr Toomer, not with WMR’s enforced ideological orthodoxy.”

“A train company has no business acting as the arbiter of permissible opinion for volunteers, with these chilling consequences for individuals’ freedom of speech in their daily lives,” Ms Brown further urged.

Forcing ideological views on everyone, such as plastering Pride flags across stations, trains, and buses every June, often stems from bandwagon jumping and virtue signaling rather than any genuine public demand.

Literally EVERY train and bus company in the UK does it.

These things are also often overseen by wannabe activists working within the sector, some of whom turn out to be right wrong uns.

