UK Supreme Court Rules A Trans-Woman Is Not A Woman

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has unanimously ruled that the terms "women" and "sex" refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

On Wednesday, the court concluded that someone with a Gender Reassignment Card in the female gender does not fall within the definition of a woman under the Equality Act of 2010 - which legally protects people in British society from discrimination.

A Scottish advocacy group, 'For Women Scotland' had sued the Scottish government which had argued in court that trans people with a Gender Reassignment Card are entitled to same sex protections as biological women.

In 2018, Scottish Parliament concluded that the definition of a woman includes people "with the protected characteristic of gender reassignment" under the Gender Representation on Public Boards Act, and that people "living as a woman" and those "proposing to undergo, undergoing, who have undergone a gender reassignment process," were included.

Women Scotland, meanwhile - whose website states "that there are only two sexes, that a person's sex is not a choice, nor can it be changed," took the case to Britain's Supreme Court in order to obtain a concrete interpretation of the 2010 Equality Act, which would apply across the entire UK.

According to the Supremes, "a person with a GRC in the female gender does not come within the definition of a woman under," and that "the statutory guidance issued by the Scottish Ministers is incorrect."

That said, this interpretation of the 2010 EA leaves certain protections for trans people intact - specifically that "trans people are protected from discrimination on the ground of gender reassignment," and that they are also "able to invoke the provisions on direct discrimination and harassment, and indirect discrimination on the basis of sex."

As modernity.news notes, "Alphabet people, however, are big mad..."

Seething...

