British Teachers To "Spot Misogyny" In Boys And Target Them For Reeducation

For years UK officials turned a blind eye to rape gangs because it might look racist to crack down on foreigners. Now, suddenly, the real problem is young boys who are 'radicalized' into becoming misogynists. The only solution is of course Orwellian; and includes an agenda to reeducate British boys showing "signs of misogyny" (anti-wokeness).

According to the BBC, teachers will be given training to spot and "tackle" misogyny in the classroom, while high-risk pupils could be sent on behavior courses as part of the government's strategy to halve violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The goal is to 'prevent the radicalization of young men' by addressing misogyny early in order to prevent escalation into violence. Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips called violence against women and girls a "national emergency," adding that the government's goal is to be "so ambitious that we change culture."

"What definitely does not exist yet, [is] if teachers are seeing signs of sexually harmful behaviour or are worried about the attitude of pupils with regard to misogyny… teachers currently don't have anywhere specialist or targeted to send those pupils," Phillips told BBC Radio 4.

Under a new £20 million program over three years;

Teachers will receive special training to 'spot and challenge misogyny,' teach consent, address the dangers of sharing nude pics, identify positive role models, and challenge 'harmful myths' about women and relationships.

Schools will refer high-risk students to 'behavioral courses' to address prejudice against women and girls.

The new measures will be incorporated into the Department for Education's statutory guidance on relationships, sex and health education, and specifies that pupils "should be equipped to recognise misogyny" along with its links to violence against women and girls.

The program arrives at the height of left-wing hysteria in the UK over popular opposition to mass third-world immigration and online censorship. The focus is largely on white native born British men, who have apparently been designated public enemy number one despite numerous mass murder events and sexual assaults perpetrated across Europe by third-world migrants, or the children of third world migrants.

Though there are already general classes in schools which include all students, the new program is designed to train teachers to single out "problem boys" for special attention. It is highly unlikely that progressive teachers will single out minority students (Keep an eye out for the interesting placement of George Orwell's 1984 in the news segment below).

The BBC cites data from a charity called "Reducing the Risk", claiming that nearly 40% of teenagers in relationships are victims of abuse. The charity's website does not give direct sources for this number, but it is likely taken from the December 2025 Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) report.

The report's conclusions are misleading, however, as the 40% stat is largely tied to perceived psychological abuse, including such terrible crimes as "looking at a partner's phone without their permission" and "saying something critical about their appearance." Upon deeper investigation, the report notes that only 4% of teens in Britain suffer from actual physical or sexual abuse in relationships, and the criteria for this is also broad.

Reeducation projects launched along with the release of a Netflix series called "Adolescence" about a young white British boy who murders a female classmate. The crime is largely blamed on the rise of online misogyny and "manosphere" influencers like Andrew Tate. Keep in mind, only one murder suspect in the UK has ever been identified as consuming masculinity content before a murder occurred, and it did not inspire the actual crime.

The majority of government and NGO funded public information ads depicting mistreatment of women feature white men, not minorities.

Please make it stop!!!



Seems the problem with sexual harassment is a white male problem in the UK...



White men/teens are portrayed as the predators, as there will be no backlash...



Fewer and fewer white people in TV adverts, but more and more white people portrayed as sexual… pic.twitter.com/kvMbrNggsx — 'Seeing is believing' (@dave24144975) October 27, 2025

"Every parent should be able to trust that their daughter is safe at school, online and in her relationships, but too often, toxic ideas are taking hold early and going unchallenged," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said of the new measures, adding "This government is stepping in sooner - backing teachers, calling out misogyny, and intervening when warning signs appear to stop harm before it starts."

Furthermore, the media and the government present these stats as if they are limited to men. But the surveys include male and female respondents. There is no announced plan to educate women on how to treat men.

It is clear that the British government intends to ignore third world ideologies such as Islam which are openly hostile to women Instead, they hope to place the blame of misogyny on masculinity in general as a means to purge boys of any conservative ideals and thus, keep them under control.

So now, like racism, children in the UK will be programmed to believe they're guilty of another 'original sin,' while rape gangs from foreign lands continue to abuse young British girls - something the government conspired to cover up. On the bright side, Piers Morgan enjoys their cuisine.