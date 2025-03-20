UK Taxpayers Funded £7.6 Billion In Welfare For Migrants In Just One Year

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In just one year, over a million migrants in Britain received more than £7.6 billion in welfare, an analysis of government data has found.

The Centre for Migration Control (CMC) estimates that around 1,158,000 foreign nationals received universal credit for low income individuals, after collating Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) data.

The figures are from 2023 when a supposedly conservative government was in power, and before the current far left Labour government was elected.

NEW: Over one million migrants are claiming a working-age benefit, costing the British taxpayer billions each year.



It is fundamentally unjust that people can come to the UK and begin claiming benefits after just five years. https://t.co/uHVcByMbHv — Centre for Migration Control (@migrationCtrl) March 17, 2025

The CMC notes that the numbers will continue to increase given the ever increasing record numbers of foreigners being allowed into the UK.

“Immigration is good for our economy.” pic.twitter.com/zXfJ6bEkhh — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 17, 2025

Migrants in the UK become eligible for universal credit, and the same benefits as natives, when they are either granted refugee status or indefinite leave to remain in the country.

The £7.6 billion figure doesn’t even include support payments and accommodation given to migrants awaiting to hear back on their asylum claims, which totalled another £5.4 billion.

As we’ve highlighted, these ‘refugees’ get to spend their time in lavish hotels at taxpayer expense.

Or they’re sent to quaint villages where residents don’t know what has hit them.

The Centre for Migration Control also found that 40 nationalities were more likely to receive universal credit than British citizens, with migrants from the Congo most likely to be on benefits, with 445 claims per 1,000 people.

Other nationalities most likely to be on benefits included Iraqis at 434 per 1,000, Afghans at 414, Algerians at 361, Eritreans at 355, Syrians at 352, Somalians at 336, and Iranians at 334, while only 100 in 1000 actual British people claimed universal credit in 2023.

Karl Williams, research director at the Centre for Policy Studies, urged that the figures reveal the government need to have a “much more selective immigration system that prioritises migrants likely to be substantial net contributors.”

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp called the benefits figures “unacceptable” adding athat it “is immoral that British taxpayers are subsidising nationals of other countries on an industrial scale. No wonder our taxes are so high.”

Philip further stated, “Research shows low-wage migrants actually cost other taxpayers money. This is why the era of mass migration has to end.”

What are the benefits of mass migration?



❌ 1m additional benefit claims;

❌ 1m speak little English

❌ 70% of workers are low-wage

❌ hundreds of thousands of dependants

❌ foreign nationals arrested at 2x the rate of Brits. — Centre for Migration Control (@migrationCtrl) March 5, 2025

Previous stats compiled by the CMC have revealed that almost 1.7 million foreigners residing in the UK are out of work or “economically inactive,” costing taxpayers an estimated £8.5 billion per year.

The £8.5 billion estimate doesn’t even include the costs of asylum seekers, as well as foreign students, meaning the actual cost to a British taxpayers is probably much higher.

In addition, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has revealed that the Home Office spent a staggering £7.9 billion in just three years on asylum, border, and visa management when its budget was just £320 million.

In addition, the CMC found that foreign nationals are twice as likely to be arrested for crimes compared to British citizens, and 3.5 times more likely to be arrested for sexual offences.

The complete data can be read here:



Foreign nationals were convicted for sexual offences at 70% the rate of the British population, 69% for drug-related crime, 25% for theft, and at 39% for all crime types.https://t.co/3bv1rPFXOW — Centre for Migration Control (@migrationCtrl) March 10, 2025

* * *

