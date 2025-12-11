UK Teacher Banned For Daring To Tell Muslim Pupil Britain Is Still A Christian Country

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In yet another chilling assault on free speech and cultural identity, a London primary school teacher has been dragged through the wringer for simply pointing out Britain’s Christian roots to a Muslim student.

This outrageous case exposes how woke bureaucrats are weaponizing child protection rules to silence anyone who dares affirm traditional values in a multicultural minefield.

Suspended, sacked, and slapped with a ban from working with kids, the educator’s only “crime” was enforcing school policy and delivering a dose of reality about the UK’s religious landscape. Backed by the Free Speech Union, he’s now fighting back against this blatant overreach that reeks of leftist intolerance for inconvenient truths.

Teacher banned after telling Muslim child that Britain is Christian country https://t.co/P4jEdY0irl — The Free Speech Union (@SpeechUnion) December 9, 2025

The incident kicked off when the teacher caught students washing their feet in the boys’ bathroom sinks—a clear violation at the non-faith school where prayers were confined to a designated room. According to reports, he addressed the group, explaining the rules and emphasizing British values of tolerance.

But one pupil took offense, claiming the teacher said the school wasn’t religious and suggested an alternative. Specifically, the child reported the teacher stating, “Britain is still a Christian state,” while noting the King’s role as head of the Church of England. The educator also allegedly remarked, “if you want that, there’s an Islamic school a mile away,” referring to accommodations for Islamic practices.

Police from the Metropolitan’s child abuse team got involved, probing a potential hate crime. Though that inquiry was dropped, the local safeguarding board branded the teacher’s comments as causing “emotional harm” to the child, leading to his ban from the profession.

The school wasted no time: suspended in March 2024, sacked for gross misconduct by February 2025 after nearly three years on the job.

With the aid of the Free Speech Union, the teacher is now suing the local authority. Lord Toby Young, the group’s director, remarked, “This teacher lost his job and almost ended up being barred from the profession for life just because he pointed out to a class of Muslim schoolchildren that the national religion of England is Anglicanism.”

He drove the point home: “Things have reached a pretty pass in this country if a teacher can be branded a safeguarding risk because he says something that’s incontestably true. If he’d claimed that Islam is the official religion of England, even though that’s not true, I doubt he would have got into any trouble.”

Young’s critique highlights the double standard plaguing Britain’s institutions, where affirming the majority culture invites punishment, but pushing minority agendas gets a free pass.

The teacher successfully appealed the ban and now works part-time at another school outside London. Yet the damage is done—his career derailed over a factual statement in a lesson on tolerance, no less.

This fiasco echoes broader concerns that safeguarding protocols are being hijacked to target conservative views. Just days prior, an ex-Royal Marine faced a similar ban for online posts criticizing illegal immigration, as noted in related coverage.

A jury took just 17 minutes to unanimously clear Royal Marine veteran, Jamie Michael, of stirring up racial hatred after he was arrested for a posting a video about illegal immigration.



Despite their verdict, Jamie has been banned from working with children. An official… pic.twitter.com/w1KoReHtRA — The Free Speech Union (@SpeechUnion) December 8, 2025

Leftist enforcers in education and government are stifling dissent under the guise of “protection.” It’s no secret that unchecked multiculturalism, fueled by open borders policies, has led to clashes like this, where schools become battlegrounds for identity politics.

The teacher’s legal team stressed the school’s non-faith status and the informal ban on playground prayers, extending to sink usage. But facts didn’t matter to the ideologues who prioritized feelings over reality.

In a nation where Christianity shaped laws, holidays, and institutions for centuries, stating the obvious now risks professional ruin.

Britain’s slide into this woke dystopia serves as a stark warning. If bureaucrats are allowed to redefine “harm” to include historical facts, then free expression crumbles. The teacher’s fightback offers hope, but it underscores the urgent need to dismantle these speech-suppressing mechanisms.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.