Shocking Video Shows Ukrainian Refugee Fatally Stabbed On Charlotte Train By Career Criminal

A shocking new video obtained by local media outlet WBTV shows the moments before 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was randomly stabbed on Charlotte's public transportation light rail.

According to an affidavit obtained by WBTV on Aug. 28, Zarutska, a Ukrainian who fled the war-torn country, was stabbed in the neck on the Lynx Blue Line train at the East/West Boulevard station along Camden Road in the South End. She was pronounced dead from knife wounds at the scene.

The murderer, who was later arrested and held without bond, was career criminal Decarlos Brown Jr., a 34-year-old diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The video is absolutely disturbing.

BREAKING:



New video shows the moment the repeat offender Decarlos Brown Jr stabbed the 23-y-old Ukrainian war refugee Iryna Zarutska to death on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina



Reopen the asylum homes. Too many violent crazies roam the streets 🇺🇸🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/QPzG7cqwvZ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 6, 2025

North Carolina House Majority Leader Brenden Jones, a Republican representing Columbus and Robeson counties, responded on X, criticizing the Democrats' failed woke agenda for allowing violent criminals to roam the city streets...

"The tragedy of Iryna Zarutska's death in Charlotte is the result of decades of Democrat DAs and Sheriffs putting their woke agendas above public safety," Rep. Jones said, adding, "Violent criminals commit crimes with impunity, while families live in fear."

The tragedy of Iryna Zarutska’s death in Charlotte is the result of decades of Democrat DAs and Sheriffs putting their woke agendas above public safety.



Violent criminals commit crimes with impunity, while families live in fear. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/QNIGSVP0HZ — Rep. Brenden Jones (@BrendenJonesNC) September 6, 2025

Zarutska's death raises alarm over the effectiveness of criminal justice reforms and highlights the Democratic Party's massive failures that have allowed violent criminals to walk the streets, creating a national public safety threat.

If it's defund the police, no cash bail, woke judges, and continue down the list of failures that have sparked out-of-control violent crime across major cities nationwide, it's time the American people hold Democrats accountable for their deadly progressive experiments.

Defunded police



No cash bail



DEI judges



This is what all of that “progressive” garbage leads to👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/aOpSTRMrDh — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 6, 2025

President Trump's move to restore law and order nationwide has been a countermeasure to clean up this epic mess left behind by the failures of progressive policies. It's time to demand accountability.