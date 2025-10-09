UK's Green Party Demands Abolition Of Private Landlords

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

On Sunday, the Green Party in the United Kingdom voted to “abolish” private landlords in a move that reaffirms the party as a largely socialist movement.

For some environmentalists, it is a sad hijacking of a cause by far-left elements that moves it away from its original environmental priorities.

The motion passed at the Greens’ conference in Bournemouth calls for the “effective abolition of private landlordism.”

That would impact roughly three million people in Britain who rent out properties, including at least one high-ranking Green official, Adrian Ramsay, who is one of the Greens’ four MPs.

Ramsay insisted that he is not making a profit on his rental and would soon stop being a landlord.

The Green Party is committed to effectively eliminating private landlords through rent controls, a “land value tax,” and other means.

The move is reminiscent of Zohran Mamdani’s call to seize unoccupied luxury condos in New York and give them to the homeless. He has also called for Democratic Socialists to “seize the means of production” in America.

Ironically, this week former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called out Mamdani for hypocrisy as a landlord of vacant valuable land in Uganda.

The Green Party motion states:

‘The private rental sector has failed, it is a vehicle for wealth extraction, funnelling money from renters to the landlord class… This motion makes it clear that Green Party policy is to seek the effective abolition of private landlordism and to support the building of council housing. …The Green Party believes the existence of private landlords adds no positive value to the economy or society, that the relationship between landlord and tenant is inherently and intrinsically extractive and exploitative.”

Carla Denyer, Green MP for Bristol Central, insists that the call to end private landlords as “inherently and intrinsically extractive and exploitative” does not actually mean an outright ban: “While the motion to confidence had an eye-catching name, it does not actually ‘abolish’ landlords.”

Once again, the Green Party has been steadily moving toward an openly socialist agenda, leaving many environmentalists at odds with the party.

Polls show that socialism is now more popular than capitalism in Great Britain, with a shocking increase in favor of communism.