UK's Telegraph Claims Attractive Young Women Are Now The New Face Of The 'Far-Right'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Telegraph has published a piece so tone-deaf it reads like self-parody. According to the outlet, the “far-right” is no longer the domain of bald men in boots and tattoos. No, it’s now being led by “strikingly telegenic young women” who dare to look good on camera while warning about mass migration, grooming gangs, and cultural replacement.

Three foreign activists – Ada Lluch, Valentina Gomez, and Eva Vlaardingerbroek – were banned from entering Britain for a Tommy Robinson rally, and the Telegraph can’t stop gushing over how “pretty” this makes the movement look.

The government has banned at least seven foreign voices from attending the rally, including the women highlighted by the Telegraph.

Not so long ago, the stock image of someone from the far-Right was easily summoned: they’d be male, obviously, and very probably bald, and questionable tattoos.



The face of the far-Right, it seems, is changing – and it’s becoming a good deal prettier ⬇️https://t.co/K8xXWHSdgK pic.twitter.com/irtXPyGD9X — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 15, 2026

Critics point out the blatant double standard: pro-Palestine marches with openly extremist rhetoric are often tolerated, while a native-focused demonstration drawing tens or hundreds of thousands draws preemptive visa blocks on speakers.

Kier Starmer’s government waves in unvetted migrants and certain extremists but draws the line at articulate critics of mass migration.

The Telegraph profiles the banned women in breathless detail. Catalan activist Ada Lluch has called out “complete invasion” of western democracies, American influencer Valentina Gomez warned about “rapist Muslims taking over,” and Dutch commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek spoke of “the rape, replacement and murder of our people.”

All three were barred from the UK, along with several other activists. Meanwhile, the government continues to wave in the very people these women are warning about.

The Telegraph also warns about attractive home-grown women, including British influencer Saskia Teague. With over 100,000 Instagram followers, she mixes “happy happy happy” selfies with calls for “England for the English,” mass deportations, and an end to shame-free multiculturalism.

The Telegraph acts shocked that she also praises her “Anglo-Saxon hair” and rejects the idea she’s being “used” by men.

Of course the usual suspects are wheeled out to clutch pearls. Hope Not Hate researcher Alex MacKinnon calls it a “glamorisation” effort to shed the “violent thug image.” Institute for Strategic Dialogue’s Hannah Rose says looking desirable builds followers and fits the ideology that women should be “aesthetically pleasing.”

The implication is that these women can’t possibly believe what they’re saying – they must be grifting or being manipulated. Because in the eyes of the legacy media, no normal young attractive woman could possibly notice what’s happening to her country.

This is the same media that files stories on “far-right” threat while ignoring grooming gang scandals, no-go zones, and skyrocketing violence against women and girls. The Telegraph even admits the shift comes from young people “profoundly disaffected with mainstream parties” and disillusioned with modern life.

Yet instead of asking why that disillusionment exists, they obsess over Instagram filters and “zhuzhing” the image.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has today claimed he’s all about “championing peaceful protest” while simultaneously blocking entry to those he dislikes. Starmer declared:

“I’ll always champion peaceful protest. But the Unite the Kingdom march organisers are peddling hatred and division,” then admitting that “We’ve already blocked visas for far-right agitators who want to come here to spew their extremist views.”

I’ll always champion peaceful protest. But the Unite the Kingdom march organisers are peddling hatred and division.



We’ve already blocked visas for far-right agitators who want to come here to spew their extremist views.



They don't speak for the decent, fair, respectful Britain… pic.twitter.com/hdu8kgxHFp — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 15, 2026

Why are intelligent women who take care over their appearance being maligned as ‘far right’? Well, take at look at this lot:

It’s no wonder they’re rattled. That’s the clownworld alternative the establishment promotes – and it terrifies them that normal, feminine, attractive women are rejecting it in favour of common sense.

This is also the same tired playbook the left has run for years. Remember when the likes of MSNBC insisted health and fitness was the “new gateway drug to the far-right”? Even basic self-improvement triggers the mob. Now being attractive, articulate, and female while opposing open borders gets you labelled “far-right agitator.” Apparently only frumpy, blue-haired nose ring radicals are allowed to have political opinions.

X users were not impressed with the Telegraph writer’s take.

It’s always the ugly jealous unattractive cat ladies that hates attractive women trying to stand up for their country pic.twitter.com/UqYGMEi5Hl — Zee 🔥 (@Zeeeee_xx) May 15, 2026

So, we're winning.

No longer fringe.

The norm is our way of thinking.

Rattled. — Nate, or, Mr H Reviews (@MrHreviews) May 15, 2026

The Leftwing establishment is so accustomed to the freak show they attract that normal, feminine women are an oddity that terrifies them. 😂 — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) May 15, 2026

Ah yes, young women couldn't possibly be concerned about the erasure of their safety, culture and freedom.



What a woeful and pathetic excuse of so-called 'journalism'. — Emily Wilding Davison🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Wommando) May 15, 2026

The face of the far-right is just the Native Europeans who are sick of the ongoing conquest of our lands by 3rd World Savages, thank god that our women are waking up too & joining us in this fight 💪🏻🤍 pic.twitter.com/7ZKZ4z9jdW — Ardan (@ArdanXXII) May 15, 2026

The left’s panic is understandable. When healthy, fit, attractive people start rejecting open borders and woke insanity, the narrative collapses. Being patriotic, noticing patterns, and wanting your country to survive is not “far-right.” It’s normal.

The real extremists are the ones importing chaos, silencing dissent, and branding beauty, fitness, and common sense as threats. The more they smear, the more people wake up.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.