UN Faces Big Budget Cuts And Job Losses After US Funding Dries Up

The UN has announced it will need to cut $500m from their 2026 budget and will lay off 20% of its staff as it struggles to cope with a massive reduction in funding by the Trump administration. Trump has eliminated at least $1 billion in total funding from the UN.

The plan is likely to involve an initial minimum 3,000 job cuts out of a 35,000-strong main workforce, with eventual job losses at around 7,000. The overall UN core or regular budget would be cut from $3.7bn to about $3.2bn next year. It means reductions of 15.1% in resources and 18.8% in posts in the regular budget compared with the 2025 budget.

Despite the funding losses, UN Secretary General António Guterres continues to press ahead with his new “pact for the future” focusing on artificial intelligence and policies for sustainable development. The UN is now looking for alternative funding for their operations, though, it is unlikely they will be able to fill the void left by US cuts. Most countries have no interest in paying more; the reliance has been entirely on Americans for generations.

Critics of the Trump Administration argue that distancing the US from the UN will lead to disaster. They claim that in the aftermath of World War I, the failure of the United States to join the League of Nations (supported by elitist President Woodrow Wilson) was a contributing factor to the outbreak of World War II.

In reality, the League of Nations and the UN are precursors to global centralization. Widespread war has always been the excuse used to push individual nations into greater compliance with globalist ideologies. The end goal is ultimately to erase nation states and citizen governance altogether. Just as the European Union is run by a gaggle of faceless and unaccountable bureaucrats, a "global union" would be operated in the same fashion.

War is an acceptable risk, because separate nations and cultures help to prevent homogenized global tyranny.

Global organizations have only brought the US public misery in recent years through universal pandemic mandates and multiculturalist agendas that lead to mass immigration from the third world. The UN has been the spearhead for "climate change" regulations around the world, from carbon emissions taxation to population control. Man-made climate change claims have been largely debunked in recent years and the public is waking up to the reality that carbon emissions have little or nothing to do with changing temperatures.

Faith in the UN's purpose is dying, and their humanitarian efforts look more and more like a cover for a group that wants power and control more than it want's what's best for the public. It's difficult to defend the idea of taxpayer dollars continuing to pay for their operations.

As Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, argues: “The postwar global order is not just obsolete, it is now a weapon being used against us.”

The US government has made no secret of its intention to considerably reduce America’s engagement with international institutions. The White House has already announced withdrawal from the World Health Organization and the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). It has also declared it will no longer fund the UN Relief and Works Agency or the UN Human Rights Council.

A 180-day review of participation in international organizations, originally due in early August, is to suggest more organizations to leave. The funding cuts expose a startling level of dependency within global organizations and foreign government. How much of the world feeds on American taxpayers? Too much.