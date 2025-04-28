Unhinged Billionaire Democrat Gov. Calls For "Mass Protests" & "Mobilization For Disruption" Against Republicans

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker — a far-left billionaire born into wealth as an heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune — has called for "mass protest and mobilization for disruption" against the Republican Party.

"Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now," Pritzker told the audience at the New Hampshire Democratic Party's annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner on Sunday evening.

Pritzker continued: "These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace. They must understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have. We must castigate them on the soap box and then punish them at the ballot box."

Pritzker calls for mass protests and disruption - “Republicans cannot know a moment of peace,” he says, swaying their portraits will one day be put in museums “reserved for tyrants and traitors” pic.twitter.com/BBBuL1Uz9O — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 28, 2025

Pritzker's fiery speech last night at the 100 Club Dinner in New Hampshire strongly suggests he is considering a presidential run and testing the waters:

New Hampshire is a critical early primary state, and the McIntyre-Shaheen Dinner is one of the biggest Democratic Party events in the state.

Presidential hopefuls typically use speeches there to build national visibility, court party insiders, and gauge grassroots support.

The billionaire Democratic governor is testing the waters after socialists Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders toured the country in private jets to campaign against "oligarchy" — a nationwide touring effort largely seen as a dud.

Pritzker, who is an heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, has criticized the Trump administration's deportation efforts of illegal alien criminals, as well as Elon Musk's DOGE efforts to eliminate fraud and waste from the bloated federal government.

Publicly available data shows the wealthy Pritzker family and their connection with Hyatt.

Pritzker might also be jumping into action after President Trump issued a presidential memorandum last week to target Democratic online donation platform, ActBlue, specifically cracking down on foreign contributions in American elections.

The rudderless Democratic Party can't win with common sense, so they are doubling and tripling down on more protests funded by NGOs. As the saying goes, doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is the definition of insanity.