'Unhinged' NBC Reporter Rips Off Daily Wire Story, Nerfs It, Then Self-Immolates On X When Called Out

Nevertheless... on Friday, the Daily Wire broke the news that a now-fired FEMA employee ordered workers to bypass the homes of Trump supporters as they surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Milton in Florida.

Microsoft Teams chat used by FEMA workers. (via the Daily Wire)

The story went viral - and was eventually picked up by NBC News reporter Mirna Alsharif (formerly CNN), who proceeded to not only rip off the report without citing the Daily Wire, she completely nerf'd it - failing to adhere to basic journalistic standards despite all of that information having been reported by DW.

When she was called out for her shitty reporting, Alsharif had a complete meltdown on X - claiming that the Daily Wire wasn't her source, and hurtling High School insults at reporters.

And while she just deleted her account, we've got receipts...

She called several people a "troll final boss" in a thread in which journalist Jason Rantz called her an "unhinged left-winger."

Busted out your mama jokes (probably because of her 90's hair)...

Called John Podhoretz "sweetheart."

Called someone a dumb bitch...

When DW's Mary Margaret Olohan called on Alsharif to Log off, she replied "You first babes."

Except then she did just that.

