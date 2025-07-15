Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,

AI is the whiff of perfume that's supposed to mask the stench of terminal moral decay.

It is appropriate to discuss the United States of Impunity on Bastille Day, which commemorates the start of the French Revolution in 1789, for the United States of Impunity is just as impervious to real change as the French monarchy, the Ancien Regime.

It's impossible to discuss the United States of Impunity without being dismissed as a raving lunatic because the moral decay that has turned the USA into the USI has been so completely normalized that we now accept the complete erasure of the nation's moral foundations as "the way it's always been."

But this is not true. While it's certainly self-evident that "there's always been corruption" (the response we receive whenever we address our terminal moral decay), the truth is the institutionalization of a leadership elite that serves its own interests with absolute impunity is a recent development.

There was no Lolita Express in the 1950s, 60s or 70s. Rather, there were far higher social and legal standards for leadership elites: politicians, corporate CEOs, academic leaders, etc.--the entire elite class of the influential, powerful and wealthy.

I often share this comprehensive data base of Corporate Fines and Settlements from the early 1990s to the present compiled by Jon Morse. There are 2700 entries, updated through December 2024.

If you can provide a database of equivalent scale from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, I await your email with interest. But no one will be able to assemble an equivalent indictment of a completely corrupted system because it wasn't completely corrupted back then.

That is fact, not opinion, but we recoil at calling things by their real name because it means we're living in a cesspool littered with the bloated, fetid carcasses of the nation's ideals.

As recently as the mid-1970s, a legitimate (i.e. not a simulation play-acting of "investigation") effort by the legislative branch of the US government sought a factual accounting of the many abuses perpetrated on the citizenry by the FBI, the CIA and other agencies. (The Church Committee: you can look it up.)

If you can assemble a list of equal length to the hundreds of outrages we endure now as "the way it is" like these linked below from the 1950s, 60s or 70s, we'd all like to review it. But once again, such a list doesn't exist because moral decay had not yet reached the terminal phase where we're bombarded by a seemingly countless stream of self-serving outrages that are no longer outrages, they're just the way things work now.

A Devastating New Expose of Johnson & Johnson Indicts an Entire System.

Revealed: UnitedHealth secretly paid nursing homes to reduce hospital transfers.

Owner-Occupancy Fraud and Mortgage Performance.

Saying "there's always been corruption" doesn't change the reality that America's moral decay is now terminal, for it has hollowed out our socio-economic-political system to the point there are only three classes:

1. The Leadership Elites who act with complete impunity: they do whatever they want, with zero accountability and consequence. 2. The complicit enablers, the technocrats, "experts," functionaries and flunkies who do the dirty work of protecting the Leadership Elites from accountability and consequence to serve their own self-interests. 3. The commoners in this neofeudal hierarchy, who are freely abused, exploited, defrauded and ignored by The Leadership Elites and their armies of complicit enablers.

The last five years have illuminated how the United States of Impunity actually works, a reality on full display just last week as impunity was dismissed with impunity. Ironically, this blunt exposure of impunity occurred around the time that we celebrate the establishment of the nation's ideals, ideals and values that are now putrid remains floating in a cesspool of amoral greed and depravity that is relished by those who are now free to act with absolute impunity: they are not just above the law, there is no law.

Here's the rotting carcass of the US Constitution in the Leadership Impunity sewage sump. "Rule of law:" you're joking, right? Who's going to impose it, the Martian Liberation Army?

Impunity means no accountability, no consequence, ever.

I told you saying this out loud makes me a raving lunatic. But wait--there's more.

AI is the whiff of perfume that's supposed to mask the stench of terminal moral decay. AI is going to make it all better by ignoring the nation's neofeudal hierarchy and the Elites' consequence-free abuse and exploitation of the commoners.

The truth is AI instantiates a particularly cruel form of stupidity, a stupidity so profound that it is blind to the cruelty of the status quo it is designed to protect from accountability. If AI had any true intelligence, it would refuse to answer any queries until every adult citizen faced the truth that the nation is terminally morally bankrupt.

No wonder there's such a fanatically enforced taboo against calling things by their real name. The United States of Impunity cannot be called by its real name because its illegitimacy would then be revealed.

* * *

Check out my new book Ultra-Processed Life and my new fiction/novels page.

Become a $3/month patron of my work via patreon.com.

Subscribe to my Substack for free