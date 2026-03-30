US Fighter Jets Intercept Civilian Aircraft Flying Near Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said F-16 fighter jets intercepted a plane that entered restricted airspace near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate ‌in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 29.

The civilian aircraft entered a temporary flight restriction zone near the estate at about 1:15 p.m. ET, prompting fighter jets to dispense flares in response, which were visible to the public, NORAD said in a press release.

NORAD said the flares were intended to get the pilot’s attention and are designed “with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground.”

The fighter jets subsequently escorted the plane safely out of the area, according to NORAD, which oversees the airspace of the United States and Canada.

“The situation was resolved safely,” NORAD wrote in a social media post.

NORAD did not specify where the aircraft originated from or where it was heading. It also remains unclear whether the president was present at the time of the incident.

Temporary flight restrictions are imposed when aviation authorities seek to block off some airspaces for a limited time. These restrictions could be in place because of national security situations, major sporting events, or natural disasters, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

NORAD stated that when an intercept happens, pilots of the aircraft must immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn their plane around to reverse course until they receive further instructions on one of those frequencies.

“NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats,” it said.

Aircrews are reminded to check with the FAA on restricted airspaces, especially when operating near the National Capitol Region and Mar-a-Lago regions, it added.

Pilots who violate temporary flight restrictions could face sanctions ranging from warnings and fines to suspensions or revocations of their pilot certificates, depending on the circumstances of the violation, according to the FAA.

NORAD ​reported dozens of similar incidents near Mar-a-Lago last year. In November 2025, NORAD said it had responded to “over 40 tracks of interest” violating temporary flight restrictions near the Palm Beach area since Trump’s return to a second term in January 2025.

On Dec. 21, 2025, F-16 fighter jets responded after a civilian aircraft breached a no-fly zone near Mar-a-Lago, which had been put in place ahead of Trump’s arrival at the estate for his annual Christmas and New Year’s visit.

NORAD said the fighter jets responded by carrying out a “headbutt maneuver,” in which the jet flew directly in front of the plane to get the pilot’s attention.