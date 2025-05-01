US House Passes Resolution To Stop California From Banning Gas-Powered Cars

The U.S. House of Representatives passed (245-164) Rep. John Joyce's (R-PA) H.J. Res.88, a resolution blocking the Biden Environmental Protection Agency's waiver that would let California ban petrol-powered cars and trucks and force dystopian electric vehicle mandates nationwide.

H.J. Res. 88 seeks to overturn a Biden-era EPA decision that granted California a waiver to ban the sale of new petrol-powered vehicles by 2035. This mandate would've had massive ripples far beyond the progressive state's borders, forcing automakers to comply nationwide with EV mandates, thus leading to a surge in driving costs for all working families. Without intervention, California's toxic climate policy could effectively dictate EV mandates nationwide.

"Today, the House passed RepJohnJoyce's H.J.Res.88 to reverse a Biden-era regulation that requires all of the vehicles in America to be emission-free," House Republicans wrote on X, adding this repeal would be some of the first steps in "reversing Biden's disastrous EV mandates and giving power back to consumers to decide which cars they want to drive."

Today, the House passed @RepJohnJoyce's H.J.Res.88 to reverse a Biden-era regulation that requires all of the vehicles in America to be emission-free.



House Republicans are reversing Biden's disastrous EV mandates and giving power back to consumers to decide which cars they…

As of May, eleven U.S. states have adopted California's plan to phase out the sale of gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles. These states include New York, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, Vermont, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, New Mexico, Colorado, and Virginia. Together, these states account for about 40% of the U.S. auto market.

"Proud to see my bill to protect consumer choice in the automobile market pass the House in a bipartisan fashion," Rep. Joyce wrote on X.

The Republican representative from Pennsylvania noted, "Congress cannot allow California to set national policy. I urge my Senate colleagues to pass this legislation so @POTUS can protect the freedom of the open road for the American people."

Proud to see my bill to protect consumer choice in the automobile market pass the House in a bipartisan fashion.



Congress cannot allow California to set national policy. I urge my Senate colleagues to pass this legislation so @POTUS can protect the freedom of the open road for…

Dismantling California's EV mandates is a top priority for President Trump. This week, the Western world was served a sobering reminder of the consequences tied to the aggressive march toward net zero death:

NatGas Generators Rescued Spain From Net Zero Death After Power Collapse https://t.co/NAthNQjTJY — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 30, 2025

Action on the measure now moves to the Senate.