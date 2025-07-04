US Patriotism Among Democrats Crashes As Marxist Demands Grow Louder

Ahead of the Fourth of July, new polling shows a sharp decline in U.S. national pride, driven mainly by crazed Democrats, some of whom have increasingly spewed anti-American rhetoric, with talking points that sound straight from adversarial regimes like the Communist Party of China.

Democrats are mostly in opposition to President Trump's "Make America Great Again" agenda that calls for strong borders, boosting domestic manufacturing (look at this!), reclaiming critical supply chains for technologies that will control the 2030s, stripping fraud and waste from the federal government, and resolving national security threats on the Homeland through the deportation of criminal illegal aliens.

These news findings are from a June 2-19 Gallup poll that shows a record-low 58% of U.S. adults are "Extremely/Very proud", 41% "Extremely proud," and 17% "Very proud" to be an American.

The drop in national pride has been led mainly by Democrats, with only 36% now saying they are extremely or very proud to be American, down from 62% a year ago. Pride among independents has also fallen to a new low of 53%, a seven-point decline from last year. In contrast, Republicans' national pride has increased, with 92% expressing strong pride last month.

The broader picture of the Democratic Party's mindset can be summed up by leftist political commentator Elie Mystal, who openly despises America and, earlier this week, called for the international community to sanction the country. It's worth noting that Mystal has deep connections to the Democratic Party's NGO network… go figure.

While other Democrats are openly promoting communism, and this is an actual quote: "The end goal is seizing the means of production."

And yet, many of the Democrats who vocally denounce America have no intention of leaving. Why? Because their goal isn’t to leave—it’s to dismantle the capitalist system. They aim to collapse capitalism and replace it with a socialist reconstruction of the nation, consolidating control over land and power.

We are living in an information and cultural war—one between the 'America First' movement and a rising faction of Marxist-aligned Democrats. The Red Scare, it seems, may soon be making a comeback.