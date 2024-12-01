US Reps Urge Biden For Full Pardon Of Julian Assange

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

House Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and James McGovern (D-MA) have sent a letter to President Biden urging him to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to send a message that Biden will "not target or investigate journalists and media outlets simply for doing their jobs."

"We write, first, to express our appreciation for your administration’s decision last spring to facilitate a resolution of the criminal case against publisher Julian Assange and to withdraw the related extradition request that had been pending in the United Kingdom," Massie and McGovern wrote in the letter dated November 1, which was first made public earlier this past week.

Via Fox News

Assange was freed in a plea deal earlier this year after spending more than five years in London’s Belmarsh Prison while battling a US extradition request. He was indicted by the Trump administration in 2019 for exposing US war crimes by publishing classified documents leaked to WikiLeaks by former Army Private Bradley (now Chelsea) Manning in 2010.

Under the indictment, Assange could have faced up to 175 years in prison in the US for publishing the documents, a standard journalistic practice. While the plea deal set him free, it required him to plead guilty to violating the Espionage Act.

"The terms of Mr. Assange’s plea agreement have now set a precedent that greatly deepens our concern," Massie and McGovern said. "A review of prosecutions under the Espionage Act makes clear that Mr. Assange’s case is the first time the Act has been deployed against a publisher."

The lawmakers pointed to comments from Jodie Ginsberg, the CEO of the Committee to Protect Journalists, who said, "While we welcome the end of his detention, the US’s pursuit of Assange has set a harmful legal precedent by opening the way for journalists to be tried under the Espionage Act if they receive classified material from whistleblowers."

Massie and McGovern concluded the letter by saying, "We therefore urge you to consider issuing a pardon for Mr. Assange. A pardon would remove the precedent set by the plea and send a clear message that the US government under your leadership will not target or investigate journalists and media outlets simply for doing their jobs."

According to Fox News, Assange's brother, Gabriel Shipton, is heading to Washington in January to push for a pardon before Biden leaves office.