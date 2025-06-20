US Resumes Student Visas With Stricter Social Media Vetting

Authored by Jacob Burg via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The State Department announced new vetting requirements on June 18, including social media screening for all student visa applicants.

“The State Department is committed to protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right,” the State Department said in a press release.

Chinese citizens wait to submit their visa applications at the US Embassy in Beijing on May 2, 2012. Mark Ralston/AFP/GettyImages

While student visa interviews—previously paused as the government reviewed its visa policy—have resumed, applicants will now be expected to set their social media profiles to “public” to allow screening by U.S. diplomatic officials. Failure to do so could be interpreted as an effort to hide certain online activity.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that those who may cause trouble for the United States or its allies, including violence or harassment against certain ethnic groups or supporting designated terrorist groups, could have their student visa applications rejected.

“Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” the State Department said. “The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests, and that all applicants credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms for their admission.”

The development comes roughly three weeks after a senior State Department official confirmed to The Epoch Times that it had ordered American embassies worldwide to pause student visa interviews as the agency works to enhance its vetting process.

In an internal cable signed by Rubio and leaked to the media on May 27, the agency said it was considering making strict social media vetting a requirement for all foreign students applying to study in the United States.

On Wednesday, ahead of the announcement, The Epoch Times learned that student visa interviews had resumed with the new rules in place.

Consular officers are also directed to review social media activity for signs of the applicant having possible disdain for the United States and its government, citizens, culture, founding principles, or institutions.

These changes will affect any applicants for the student (F), vocational (M), and exchange visitor (J) visas and are intended to bolster national security.

When the State Department paused student visa interviews late last month, agency spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said the Trump administration takes “very seriously the process of vetting who it is that comes into the country.”

“We’ve always vetted people trying to come in. We’ve always looked at visas seriously,” she said. “Whether they be students, or if you’re a tourist who needs a visa, or whoever you are, we’re going to be looking at you.”

The very next day, Rubio announced that the United States would begin revoking visas for Chinese students, including any with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in “critical fields.”

In a short statement, the State Department confirmed that it would work with the Department of Homeland Security to “aggressively revoke” the visas while revising visa criteria to “enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications” from China and Hong Kong.

The State Department has accused the Chinese regime of monitoring its students abroad and mobilizing them through the Chinese Students and Scholars Association. Some of that group’s U.S. branches have openly admitted to being directed, supported, or financed by Chinese consulates.

Joseph Lord, Emel Akan, and T.J. Muscaro contributed to this report.