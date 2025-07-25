US Sues New York City Over 'Sanctuary' Jurisdiction Laws

Authored by Arjun Singh via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. government has commenced a civil lawsuit against the city of New York and its mayor, Eric Adams, calling for the overturning of city bylaws that make the jurisdiction a “sanctuary” for foreign nationals against immigration enforcement.

President Donald Trump has made ending illegal immigration a priority of his administration. During the 2024 presidential election, he repeatedly vowed to “ban” the practice of states and municipalities refusing to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in identifying, detaining, and removing illegal immigrants.

New York City, with a sizeable left-wing electorate, has long opposed removal operations against foreign nationals who have not committed another crime since illegal entry or overstaying their status. The city, as well as the state of New York, has codified such policies into its Administrative Code and police operations, which prevent the New York Police Department (NYPD) from cooperating with ICE on removal matters—which the federal government now seeks to overturn for alleged unconstitutionality.

“New York’s sanctuary policies have allowed dangerous criminals to roam the streets and commit heinous crimes within the community. These policies reflect an intentional effort to obstruct federal law enforcement and thus are preempted under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution,” read a press release issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which is the plaintiff on behalf of the United States.

“New York City has been at the vanguard of interfering with enforcing our immigration laws,” wrote Brett Shumate, the U.S. assistant attorney general for the Civil Division, who is the lead attorney listed on the complaint.

Adams, who is running for reelection in the 2025 mayoral race in November, had previously permitted ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division to investigate inmates at New York City correctional facilities, specifically Rikers Island. However, he has reaffirmed the city’s sanctuary jurisdiction laws as being necessary for law enforcement.

“If an undocumented individual witnesses a crime but is afraid to call 911 for fear of being turned over to federal authorities, criminals will roam free,” remarked Adams at a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on March 5.

Other officials in New York City’s political hierarchy, such as Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, City Comptroller Brad Lander, and Speaker of the City Council Adrienne Adams, have offered defenses of the city’s sanctuary laws. Only Adrienne Adams was named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, which is in the city’s borough of Brooklyn. The city will have between 21 and 60 days to respond, according to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.