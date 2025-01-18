US Suspends EcoHealth Alliance, Peter Daszak After COVID-19 Evidence Uncovered By House Committee

EcoHealth Alliance, the nonprofit that Dr. Anthony Fauci used to offshore risky gain-of-function research 6 months before the Obama administration banned it, has finally been cut off by the US Government - along with its former president, Peter Daszak, for a period of five years following scrutiny over its work in Wuhan, China ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peter Daszak toasts with Wuhan Institute of Virology 'bat lady' Shi Zhengli

The decision by the Department of Health and Human Services was based on findings by the House Oversight Committee, which announced on Friday that EcoHealth and Daszak had been disbarred.

"Justice for the American people was served today," said Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) in a statement. "Bad actor EcoHealth Alliance and its corrupt former President, Dr. Peter Daszak, were formally debarred by HHS for using taxpayer funds to facilitate dangerous gain-of-function research in China. Today’s decision is not only a victory for the U.S. taxpayer, but also for American national security and the safety of citizens worldwide."

EcoHealth funding had been suspended in May by HHS, which recommended a permanent ban on funding the nonprofit.

HHS Memo notes that EcoHealth Alliance terminated Peter Daszak a week ago. https://t.co/Uqg6PCs9U3 pic.twitter.com/00QQ473ZD1 — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) January 18, 2025

"Given that a lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research is the most likely origin of COVID-19, EcoHealth and its former President should never again receive a single cent from the U.S. taxpayer," Comer continued.

As journalist Paul Thacker noted in June, the NIH lied about EcoHealth's gain-of-function research, feeding lies to reporters, while lying to Congress. Meanwhile, former NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci 'prompted' the fabrication of a paper by a cadre of scientists aimed at disproving the Covid-19 lab-leak theory.

According to US Right to Know, emails obtained in 2020 revealed that a statement in The Lancet authored by 27 prominent public health scientists condemning “conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin” was organized by employees of EcoHealth Alliance, a non-profit group that has received millions of dollars of U.S. taxpayer funding to genetically manipulate coronaviruses with scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The emails obtained via public records requests show that EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak drafted the Lancet statement, and that he intended it to “not be identifiable as coming from any one organization or person” but rather to be seen as “simply a letter from leading scientists”.

To review;

The US was doing risky gain-of-function research on US soil until 2014, when the Obama administration banned it. Four months before the ban, Dr. Fauci offshored it to Wuhan, China through New York nonprofit, EcoHealth Alliance.

After Sars-CoV-2 broke out down the street from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Fauci engaged in a massive campaign to deny the possibility of a lab-leak from the lab he funded, and instead pin the blame on a yet-to-be discovered zoonotic intermediary species.

And if you'd like to dig even deeper, this is perhaps the best, most comprehensive summary of the "proximal origin" timeline.

In light of HHS debarring Peter Daszak & EcoHealth Alliance firing him, a look back at @sciencemagazine carrying his H2O.



After National Academy flubbed an investigation of Daszak, they leaked it to Jon Cohen who attacked Congress for a "frivolous and political" request. pic.twitter.com/2jbPcoZ8Zv — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) January 18, 2025

