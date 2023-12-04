US Will Stop Giving Money To Ukraine... In 3 Weeks

The headlines keep getting worse in terms of Ukraine's future prospects, with the latest featuring urgent White House warnings communicated to Congress over stalled Ukraine aid.

"We are out of money — and nearly out of time," wrote the Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young to Congressional leaders in a letter made public Monday. There are a mere few weeks left before the US must stop giving money to Ukraine. Young warned that the sudden end to aid will "kneecap" Ukraine on the battlefield.

President Biden has been seeking a whopping $106 billion aid package chiefly for Ukraine and Israel. But budget director Young says the proverbial writing is on the wall amid GOP resistance.

"Without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from US military stocks," Young wrote. "There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money — and nearly out of time," she said.

At a moment of soaring food and cost of living prices, amid a continually weaking US dollar under the Biden administration, taxpaying Americans might not be too pleased with the White House referencing a "magical pot" of funding... as if tens of billions handed to Kiev thus far merely 'magically' materialized out of nowhere.



"Cutting off the flow of US weapons and equipment will kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield, not only putting at risk the gains Ukraine has made, but increasing the likelihood of Russian military victories," Young continued.

"Already, our packages of security assistance have become smaller and the deliveries of aid have become more limited . . . while our allies around the world have stepped up to do more, US support is critical and cannot be replicated by others."

Yet, we should point out that Ukraine forces have been unable to advance even after being handed America's longer-range missiles, state of the art drones, anti-air defenses, and intelligence assistance to boot. Some US government entities and officials have already begun to redefine what 'victory' looks like as the goal posts continually change.

Congressional Republicans, responsible for having blocked and held up Biden's Ukraine funding, have only grown more skeptical also as Israel takes the spotlight.

A recent article in The Economist has summarized the recent compounding setbacks for Kiev as follows:

For more than 600 days of full-scale war, America has been Ukraine’s greatest savior as it marshalled arms, money and more to help repel Russia’s invasion. Now America has become one of Ukraine’s greatest worries. Its aid for Ukraine is fast running out, and dysfunction in Congress is blocking new assistance. Nobody is sure when—or whether—it will be restored. The effect is being felt at the front as America tries to stretch its dwindling funds. “In the spring the flow of military supplies was a broad river. In the summer it was a stream. Now it is a few drops of tears,” says one informed Ukrainian source. Ukraine faces a bleak winter amid great uncertainty: its counter-offensive has failed to break through Russian lines; its enemy is increasing its arms production; and its vital ally is paralyzed by political turmoil and distracted by Israel’s war in Gaza.

One wonders what the status will be one year from now... will a negotiated settlement finally happen by then? There are already behind-the-scenes moves being made, according to reports stretching back several months.

Meanwhile, mainstream media continues its dramatic narrative shift...