Vance Blasts Democrat Senators: "You're Full Of Sh*t"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Vice President JD Vance tore into Senate Democrats after they acted like a group of school children playing courtroom during RFK Jr’s testimony today.

The Senators lined up to take pot shots at Kennedy, who remarkably held his own, in what was clearly an attempt to sour the American people on the HHS Secretary.

The Democrats’ efforts appear to have spectacularly backfired.

“When I see all these senators trying to lecture and ‘gotcha’ Bobby Kennedy today,” Vance wrote in an X Post, “all I can think is: You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal ‘therapies’ for children.”

Vance added that the Dems stand up for “mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma.”

“You’re full of shit and everyone knows it,” he further asserted.

When I see all these senators trying to lecture and "gotcha" Bobby Kennedy today all I can think is:



You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal "therapies" for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma. You're full of shit and everyone knows it. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 4, 2025

Oof.

The Senators also look very stupid. Totally uninformed. All they had are bullet points from their Big Pharma handlers. Secretary Kennedy took them into deep waters, and they all drowned! — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 4, 2025

Today revealed that Democrats have nothing other than delusional opposition to Trump.



If the American people were to watch the hearing from today in full, not a single Democrat Senator would win another election.



They behaved like grade school children. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) September 4, 2025

Follow the money.. They sold their souls to BigPharma to enrich themselves at the expense of the population



Totally corrupted politicians pic.twitter.com/pxBeTP5XVR — 🇺🇸🇨🇦Nickie.Vero👊🏻 (@NickieVeroExpat) September 4, 2025

“We all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal therapies for children, mutilating your kids and enriching big pharma. But you! You Bobby Kennedy! You’re the biggest threat to American children!” pic.twitter.com/oArVPTmF2i — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) September 4, 2025

Senators grilling RFK while backing child mutilation drugs is peak hypocrisy.



They push IRREVERSIBLE pharma experiments on kids, then dare to preach about HEALTH and SCIENCE like frauds. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) September 4, 2025

Here are some of the exchanges Kennedy had with the Dems, expertly fending off their attacks.

RFK Vs Wyden:

🚨 BOOM!!!!!



WYDEN: Former CDC Dir. Susan Monarez said you told her, 'Just go along with vaccine recommendations even if they don't match with science.' You calling her a LIAR?



RFK: I did not say that to her.



WYDEN: She's lying?



RFK: Yes.



🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HduxcSzULq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

🚨 OMG, RFK JR. isn't taking any SHT from Senator Wyden, HOLY SMOKES!



WYDEN: I don't get any letters from THOUSANDS of people who aren't political saying this set of changes will damage healthcare! I don't get any!



RFK: Maybe you're listening to a selective group of people.… pic.twitter.com/oWLJ23zskG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

🚨 HOLY CRAP! RFK Jr. just absolutely EVISCERATED Democrat Senator Ron Wyden



"Senator, you've sat in that chair for how long? 20, 25 years? While the chronic disease in our children went up to 76%. And you said NOTHING. You never ASKED the question why it's happening!"



🔥 pic.twitter.com/kFDt8ErDS6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 4, 2025

🚨BOOM — @SecKennedy 's OWNS Sen. Wyden:



"You have sat in that chair for…25 yrs? While the chronic disease for our children went UP to 76%, you said NOTHING…For the first time in 20 yrs, infant mortality has INCREASED…it's not because I came in…We're going to END it" pic.twitter.com/Ie3vs7m8du — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2025

Brutal.

RFK Vs Bennet:

🚨 HOLY SH*T! A SHOUTING MATCH erupts, RFK Jr. holds nothing back.



"Are you saying, senator, that the mRNA vaccine has NEVER been associated with myocarditis or pericarditis in teens? Is THAT what you're trying to tell us?!"



"You're EVADING THE QUESTION! I asked YOU a… pic.twitter.com/e5VQYLsk95 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Senator Michael Bennet is trying to TRAMPLE the credibility of Dr. Robert Malone and it is backfiring massively!



BENNET: Malone said common mRNA vaccine can cause a form of AIDS and damaged children's brains, heart and immune system



KENNEDY: Dr. Malone is an… pic.twitter.com/Wbj9tGKT21 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

Sit down bitch.

RFK Vs Warren:

🚨 BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just EXPOSED Elizabeth Warren! Holy crap!



"I know you've taken $855K from PHARMA COMPANIES, SENATOR!"



"I'm not gonna recommend a product for which there is no clinical data for that indication! [COVID vax for healthy people]"



GO OFF, BOBBY… pic.twitter.com/TOcAa7LgmB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

She has such an excretory voice.

RFK Vs Sanders:

🚨 JUST IN: RFK Jr. has Bernie Sanders YELLING during the hearing after he called out Elizabeth Warren for taking Phrma dollars – he struck a NERVE.



RFK: Are you saying the Pharma industry supported my presidential campaign?! I don't think so!



SANDERS: To suggest every… pic.twitter.com/KfChpbnRzd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

Why is Sanders screaming?

RFK Vs Lujan:

🚨 HOLY SHT! Bobby Kennedy is losing his patience with these Pharma-bought buffoons! – "You're not understanding how the WORLD WORKS!"



SEN. LUJAN (D): Will you commit to sharing protocols used for the autism study with Congress?



RFK: They're PUBLIC…



LUJAN: Will you commit to… pic.twitter.com/IL0zANmYxC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

Lol.

RFK Vs Smith:

🚨 JUST IN: Old liberal woman Senator Tina Smith lectures Robert F. Kennedy Jr. she wants HIM to listen to HER, NOT answer a question.



SMITH: More denial, more back-and-forth. Here's what I know.



RFK: Want me to explain? Or you just wanna…



SMITH: No. Actually, I want you to… pic.twitter.com/ipzwBOOcq2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

🚨 HOLY CRAP! RFK is not taking any sh*t from Sen. Tina Smith!



SMITH: You went on Fox and blamed school sh*otings on antidepressants. But you have no evidence.



RFK: You're making stuff up. You're TWISTING. Yeah you are. You're being DISHONEST right now!



SMITH: You want to talk… pic.twitter.com/yZbF8PGJk4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

He knew exactly what they were up to.

RFK Vs Warnock:

🚨 HOLY MIC DROP!



SEN. WARNOCK (D): You have an agenda. It is a threat to the public health of the America people.



RFK JR: Senator, we’re the sickest people in the world! We’re the sickest people on earth – how am I A THREAT? pic.twitter.com/1MzDja4lBy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

Sometimes the simplest answer is the most effective.

RFK Vs Hassan:

🚨 FASCINATING that these senators don't have a CLUE what they are talking about.



HASSAN: Scientists wanted to brief you and understand why you unilaterally changed the parameters for giving vaccines, making it possible to make them go off-label!



RFK JR: This is CRAZY TALK, you… pic.twitter.com/b94LS9p42R — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

They don’t even know what they’re talking about.

RFK Vs Warner:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! RFK Jr. is PUMMELING Senator Mark Warner after he ridiculously questioned, "You're saying the Biden admin politicized the [COVID] data?!"



RFK JR: "…YEAH! They fired ALL of the people who questioned the orthodoxy!"pic.twitter.com/hOFIrT93OF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

Owned.

RFK Vs Cassidy:

🚨 WTF? Republican Senator Bill Cassidy is ATTACKING Robert F. Kennedy Jr now, PITTING HIM against President Trump! Are you kidding me?



CASSIDY: You said the COVID vax k*lled more people than COVID.



RFK: Wait…I did NOT say that.



CASSIDY: We'll check the record. […] Also,… pic.twitter.com/n7lF7Eaanq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

That about sums it up.

Responding to the line of questioning about COVID vaccines, Kennedy stated “There were more reports to VAERS of injuries and deaths from that COVID vaccine than all vaccines put together in history! We have to acknowledge that there was a cause, we acknowledge that there was a benefit – we can’t quantify either one because of the data chaos at CDC!”

“And they think I’m being ‘evasive’ because I won’t make a kind of a statement that’s almost RELIGIOUS in nature?! Did it save a million lives? Well, there’s no data to support that. There may be data. There’s no study. There’s faulty data,” Kennedy added.

He concluded, “I’m not going to sign on to something if I can’t make it to a scientific certainty! It doesn’t mean that I’m anti-vax – it just means I’m PRO-SCIENCE.”

🚨 BREAKING: Secretary RFK Jr. just laid out his entire philosophy on the COVID vaccine and it perfectly shows why Big Pharma is petrified of him.



"There were more reports to VAERS of injuries and deaths from that COVID vaccine than all vaccines put together in history! We have… pic.twitter.com/EzUve3wvGa — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

Kennedy has come out of this looking like an absolute boss.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.