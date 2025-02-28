print-icon
print-icon

Vance Calls Out British PM Starmer To His Face About UK Crackdown On Free Speech

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During a State visit to the White House, British Prime Minister Kier Starmer encountered a fired up Vice President JD Vance who directly called out Starmer’s crackdown on free speech in the UK.

“There have been infringements on free speech that actually impact not just the British… but also impact American technology companies and by extension American citizens,” Vance told Starmer and the reporters in the room.

“So that is something that we’ll talk about today at lunch.”

Starmer, clearly irked by the comments responded, “We’ve had free speech for a very very long time in the United Kingdom and it will last for a very very long time,” adding that he is “proud” of his stance on free speech.

Tell that to the millions of people he labelled as “far right” merely for expressing opinions he dislikes, or those that have been arrested and imprisoned for posting their opinions on Facebook or merely sharing memes.

The head of UK police even threatened Americans, saying “we’ll come after you” should they decide to share their wrongthink opinions on UK events.

This came to a head last year when people took to the streets after the horrific murder of three little girls by a second generation Rwandan migrant.

Police began barging into people’s homes and arresting them for online posts.

People saying the ‘wrong’ thing were handed lengthy prison sentences.

The government even started releasing actual violent criminals to make space for thought criminals.

It wasn’t only Joe public, reporters were targeted for having non approved opinions.

Starmer’s leftist government in the UK also announced it will change the school curriculum in order to teach children what “extremist content and misinformation online” looks like, in order to “arm them against putrid conspiracy theories.”

They also went after people silently praying outside abortion clinics. 

You can’t think the wrong thing in your own head. 

In a later appearance on Fox News Thursday, Starmer continued to claim that he “champions” free speech.

The gall of this guy.

Vance was spot on calling Starmer out, and he and Trump should relentlessly keep shaming any so called leaders who display such brazen contempt for freedom of expression.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

0
Loading...