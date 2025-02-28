Vance Calls Out British PM Starmer To His Face About UK Crackdown On Free Speech

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During a State visit to the White House, British Prime Minister Kier Starmer encountered a fired up Vice President JD Vance who directly called out Starmer’s crackdown on free speech in the UK.

“There have been infringements on free speech that actually impact not just the British… but also impact American technology companies and by extension American citizens,” Vance told Starmer and the reporters in the room.

“So that is something that we’ll talk about today at lunch.”

Starmer, clearly irked by the comments responded, “We’ve had free speech for a very very long time in the United Kingdom and it will last for a very very long time,” adding that he is “proud” of his stance on free speech.

NEW: JD Vance calls out UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to his face for infringing on free speech, says he will talk to him about it at lunch.



“I said what I said…”



“There have been infringements on free speech that actually impact not just the British… but also impact… pic.twitter.com/IF88SA1sSX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 27, 2025

Tell that to the millions of people he labelled as “far right” merely for expressing opinions he dislikes, or those that have been arrested and imprisoned for posting their opinions on Facebook or merely sharing memes.

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025

The head of UK police even threatened Americans, saying “we’ll come after you” should they decide to share their wrongthink opinions on UK events.

PM Starmer says UK values freedom of speech, tell that to the UK citizens that have been arrested in the UK for posts that goes against their governments Agenda pic.twitter.com/G0R09FuBik — Lou (@XtremeLou) February 27, 2025

This came to a head last year when people took to the streets after the horrific murder of three little girls by a second generation Rwandan migrant.

Police began barging into people’s homes and arresting them for online posts.

People saying the ‘wrong’ thing were handed lengthy prison sentences.

The government even started releasing actual violent criminals to make space for thought criminals.

It wasn’t only Joe public, reporters were targeted for having non approved opinions.

Starmer’s leftist government in the UK also announced it will change the school curriculum in order to teach children what “extremist content and misinformation online” looks like, in order to “arm them against putrid conspiracy theories.”

They also went after people silently praying outside abortion clinics.

You can’t think the wrong thing in your own head.

Brits have complete free speech, unless they say something the government doesn’t want them to say. — Scott Karren (@shkarren) February 27, 2025

In a later appearance on Fox News Thursday, Starmer continued to claim that he “champions” free speech.

🚨UK PM Keir Starmer responds to JD Vance’s torching over censorship in the UK by continuing to outright lie —



“We don't believe in censoring speech…we champion free speech in the United Kingdom." pic.twitter.com/UYOs3ERVjw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

The gall of this guy.

That's literally the most incorrect and untrue statement he could have possibly made! They're arresting people for memes, and not only arresting them, but convicting them without a trial! Their entire justice system has been lifted from a Franz Kafka novel! — Truth Volcano (@Truth_Volcano) February 27, 2025

What a joke, I have friends who are in the UK and they literally refuse to use anything other than signal or encrypted chats to communicate online because they are terrified of being arrested for posting.



There is NO free speech in the UK, and there hasn't been in years. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 28, 2025

PM Starmer:

Can you explain why some of your people are sitting in jail for their speech? Because that's not free speech. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 28, 2025

Vance was spot on calling Starmer out, and he and Trump should relentlessly keep shaming any so called leaders who display such brazen contempt for freedom of expression.

Tyranny is tyranny, even if it comes from an ally.



Go JD! — Jeff Storment (@Storment123) February 27, 2025

Starmer is here to bend the knee, he wasn't going to go against Vance. It is easy for world leaders to talk tough about the U.S. and Trump, but at the end of their rants, they always comply. — Gideon Rex (@GideonRexWrites) February 27, 2025

JD vance is just as savage as trump, albeit in a more measured way



I love that he's standing up to tyrants. Incredible. — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) February 27, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.