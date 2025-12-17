Vance Fires Back At Media Smear: "I Only Believe In The Conspiracy Theories That Are True"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a brazen attempt by legacy media to sow discord within the Trump administration, Vanity Fair dropped a so-called “exclusive” interview with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, cherry-picking her words to paint Vice President JD Vance as some wild-eyed “conspiracy theorist.” But Vance didn’t back down—he turned the tables, reminding everyone how many “conspiracies” turned out to be stone-cold facts suppressed by the deep state and their press lapdogs.

This latest media ambush highlights the relentless efforts to undermine the Trump Administration, but as usual, it backfired spectacularly when Vance delivered a masterclass in exposing the hypocrisy.

The drama kicked off with Vanity Fair’s multi-part interview series on Wiles, where she casually noted that Vance has “been a conspiracy theorist for a decade.” Framed amid broader comments on the administration’s inner workings, the outlet spun it as internal friction, even dragging in digs at other figures like tech innovator Elon Musk as an “odd duck” and claiming President Trump has “an alcoholic’s personality.”

Predictably, the corporate press pile-on followed, with outlets like The Washington Post amplifying the narrative as if it exposed chaos in the White House.

Wiles wasn’t having it. She fired back on X, slamming the piece as a “disingenuously framed hit piece” that omitted “significant context” to craft a “chaotic and negative narrative” about the team steering America back on track.

President Trump himself stood firm, defending his chief of staff against the smear campaign.

President Trump is backing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles after her explosive remarks in a Vanity Fair interview. @rachelvscott reports. pic.twitter.com/VVPC2EymmU — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 17, 2025

Speaking in Pennsylvania, Vance faced a reporter from The Washington Post head-on about the “conspiracy theorist” label. Far from dodging, he owned it with precision, listing “theories” that proved prophetic while mocking the media’s complicity in real cover-ups.

“Sometimes I am a conspiracy theorist, but I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true,” Vance declared. He added, “And by the way, Susie and I have joked in private and in public about that for a long time.”

Vance didn’t stop there. He rattled off examples that hit like truth bombs: “For example, I believed in the crazy conspiracy theory back in 2020 that it was stupid to mask three-year-olds at the height of the COVID pandemic, that we should actually let them develop some language skills.”

Then he hammered the Biden cover-up: “I believed in this crazy conspiracy theory that the media and the government were covering up the fact that Joe Biden was clearly unable to do the job.”

And on the weaponization of justice: “And I believed in the conspiracy theory that Joe Biden was trying to throw his political opponents in jail rather than win an argument against his political opponents.”

Wrapping it up, Vance delivered the knockout: “So, at least on some of these conspiracy theories, it turns out that a conspiracy theory is just something that was true six months before the media admitted it.”

VANCE: "Sometimes I am a conspiracy theorist, but I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true. On some of these conspiracy theories, it turns out that a conspiracy theory is just something that was true six months BEFORE the media admitted it." ? pic.twitter.com/2hu0VwJVC4 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 16, 2025

Vance is spot on. The media spent years dismissing legitimate concerns as right-wing paranoia. CNN’s Jake Tapper, for example, labeled questions about Biden’s cognitive decline a “right-wing conspiracy” before going on to release his own book about Biden’s decline.

Remember how they ridiculed the COVID lab-leak theory until even their own “experts” admitted it was plausible and probably the most likely scenario? And don’t get us started on the Russia collusion hoax they peddled to sabotage Trump’s first term.

At its core, this episode underscores the ongoing battle against leftists and their media enablers, who label any inconvenient truth a “conspiracy” to maintain control. The term ‘conspiracy theorist’ now just basically means someone who is right. Vance’s response serves as a reminder that questioning the narrative isn’t fringe; it’s essential to reclaiming freedoms.

