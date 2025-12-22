Vance: "You Don't Have To Apologize For Being White"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Vice President JD Vance announced Sunday the Trump administration’s decisive victory over the woke scourge of DEI, banishing it to where it belongs—the trash heap of failed ideas. Speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, Vance made it crystal clear: America is back to rewarding merit and hard work, not pandering to identity politics that divide and weaken the nation.

This move shreds the chains of racial guilt and sex-based favoritism pushed by the radical left, restoring true equality under the law. With Trump at the helm, the radical left’s grip on discriminatory programs is crumbling.

Vance was forthright in his address, highlighting how the administration is dismantling the leftist playbook that treats people differently based on immutable traits.

“We have finally made it clear that in the United States, we believe in hard work and merit. Unlike the left, we stand against treating anybody, and I love what Nikki [Minaj] said about this, we don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex,” Vance said.

He added, “So we have relegated [DEI] to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs. In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”

He drove the point home by addressing the unfair burdens placed on various groups under DEI regimes.

“And if you’re an Asian, you don’t have to talk around your skin color when you’re applying for college, because we judge people based on who they are, not on ethnicity and things they can’t control,” Vance continued.

He further urged, “We don’t persecute you for being male, for being straight, for being gay, for being anything. The only thing that we demand is that you be a great American patriot. And if you’re that you’re very much on our team.”

The declaration comes on the heels of President Trump’s executive order, signed mere hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2025, which eradicated DEI programs across the federal government. This swift action fulfilled a core promise to dismantle bureaucratic bloat that prioritizes division over unity.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth revealed in a further speech that the Department of War has also scrapped promotion quotas, ensuring military advancements are based on capability, not checkboxes. It’s a stark contrast to the previous administration’s chaos, where open borders and identity obsessions eroded national strength.

Even the corporate world is waking up. Major players like McDonald’s, Walmart, and Coors are retreating from DEI initiatives, as a damning report in Econ Journal Watch exposed the flawed McKinsey studies claiming diversity boosts profits—turns out, they couldn’t be replicated. The house of cards is collapsing, revealing DEI as the fraud it always was.

Vance’s words echo a broader rejection of globalist agendas that undermine American values. By endorsing him for a potential 2028 run, TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk signals the rising tide of young conservatives ready to fight back against the elite’s control.

Vance’s message reinforces what MAGA has always stood for—unity through strength, merit over manipulation, and an unapologetic love for America. As the dust settles on DEI’s demise, the path forward is clear: a nation where freedom thrives, not divides.

Watch Vance’s full speech:

