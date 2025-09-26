VDH: The Crudity Of The Obsessive-Compulsive Left

Authored by Victor Davis Hanson via American Greatness,

Donald Trump just visited the United Nations to offer a customary annual presidential address.

Before he arrived, there were reports that UN staffers had joked about shutting down the escalator to chastise Trump for cutting out aid to some UN programs.

Upon arrival, as if on cue, Trump was met by a series of mysterious coincidences.

As soon as he and First Lady Melania mounted the escalator, it suddenly froze—forcing them to walk up.

Other escalators worked fine. Shortly afterward, the supposedly broken escalator was just as mysteriously running again.

When Trump went to the podium, his teleprompter mysteriously quit—and his alone.

As he delivered his speech from a text, the amplification in parts of the assembly was mysteriously lowered to near imperceptible levels.

Despite UN denials, all three “accidents” were too closely tied to Trump to be coincidences.

But they remind us that the left-wing hatred of the president has gone global—even after two near-successful assassination attempts.

The House of Representatives recently offered a resolution honoring the life and legacy of the conservative organizer Charlie Kirk, murdered by a leftist assassin.

The left both feared and hated Kirk. Why?

He had been singularly successful in redirecting youth’s natural rebelliousness against the status quo onto the ruling, ossified liberal establishment.

Kirk was winning over a new generation of young Americans to be counter-culturalists and counter-revolutionaries.

He urged them to question the entire left-wing orthodoxy of higher education, the corporate media, and popular culture—the ruling institutions that the baby boomers had enshrined as the current establishment.

His singular success may be why the terrified left attacked him as much after death as they had while he was alive.

The House effort had followed an earlier bipartisan unanimous resolution honoring a Democratic Minnesota state legislator and her husband, recently murdered by an anti-abortionist assassin.

But unlike that earlier commemoration unanimously passed by all Democrats and Republicans, Kirk’s resolution was variously opposed by over 118 Democrat House members.

The new radical Democrats who increasingly control the party, such as Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Jasmine Crockett, were vocal in smearing the resolution.

But they went well beyond voting no by gratuitously slandering the late Charlie Kirk as an inveterate racist and all-around toxic person not worthy of any commemoration.

The common denominator to all their hateful outbursts was their venomous ignorance, given that they either never referenced anything Kirk actually said and wrote or quoted him inaccurately.

The race-obsessed Crockett whined that “only two Caucasians” had opposed the resolution commemorating Kirk’s life.

But this was another lie, since the majority of Democrats expressed their opposition either by voting no (58), abstaining by voting present (38), or by not voting at all (22).

Thus, contrary to Crockett’s trademark racist ranting, the majority of Democratic House members who opposed the resolution included far more than “two Caucasians.”

And even if she were honest, in her racialized world of hatred, would it have been more racist if only “two Caucasians” had opposed the resolution or if the vast majority of the Hispanic and Black caucuses in bloc fashion had overwhelmingly and disproportionately condemned and denigrated Kirk and the resolution?

This increasing coarseness of the left follows its recent canonization of the murderer Luigi Mangione.

The left-wing media also suffocated news stories about the horrific, lethal throat-slitting of immigrant Irenya Zarutska by 14-time felon DeCarlos Brown.

Violent attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement centers and individual officers are now routine and more praised than condemned by the left.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is emblematic of this fury and frustration of the new, obsessive-compulsive left.

His state is in free-fall.

Huge deficits, unfunded mandates, and the highest housing costs, gas prices, and income taxes in the nation force hundreds of thousands of residents yearly to leave.

California’s electricity and gas are likewise the costliest in the U.S.

The poverty rate is over 20% of the population.

A third of the nation’s welfare recipients live in California. Nearly half of its homeless do too.

Newsom neglects all these existential challenges and instead seeks to outdo his leftist wannabe presidential rivals.

Shortly after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Newsom tweeted an implied threat last Saturday to Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem, warning her that she was “going to have a bad day today. You’re welcome, America.”

He had also earlier threatened the president with violence, “We are going to fight back and we’re going to punch this bully in the mouth.”

And Newsom had earlier extended that warning to half the nation of Trump supporters: “I’m gonna punch these sons of bitches in the mouth.”

The only mystery about the new obsessive-compulsive left is whether their vulgarity, violence, and crudity trickle top-down from the uncouth Democrat elite—or rise bottom-up from thuggish Antifa, BLM, and the rioters who attack ICE and Tesla dealerships, and disrupt Charlie Kirk’s funeral services.