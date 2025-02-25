This Is The Very Definition Of F**k Around And Find Out…

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

A leftist nutcase who posted a video on TikTok calling for Elon Musk to be assassinated, as well as for some reason admitting that she hasn’t filed her taxes for close to a decade, got a quick reply from acting US Attorney Ed Martin.

“I promised myself I would avoid the news,” the woman, who goes by the since deleted account username “sarahcroberts” blathered.

She added, “But obviously, I haven’t. Here’s my one thought – I have many thoughts – Elon Musk,” before doing the ‘cut throat’ gesture.

The clearly mentally disturbed woman continued, “Like when you do X him, and by X, I mean formally mean assassination and it’s a warning from the FBI is going to fucking show up, I don’t… arrest me.”

“You don’t have enough people to even investigate me at this point,” she then bizarrely stated, adding “I haven’t filed my taxes in like… eight years and yet no one’s come for me, so I’m going to fucking say it. Let’s assassinate some motherfuckers.”

Musk commented on the video shared by Libs Of TikTok on X, tagging the US Attorney.

Death threat and admission of multiple counts of tax fraud @EagleEdMartin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025

Martin immediately responded.

Duly noted. Thx for letting us know. We’ll put you in the system. Talk soon, M’am. #NoOneIsAboveTheLaw https://t.co/zCMohyeHML — U.S. Attorney Ed Martin (@USAEdMartin) February 24, 2025

And that’s how you get yourself in deep deep do do in under a minute leftists.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/Ltw3zomBvj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 24, 2025

👀 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 24, 2025

It’s the very definition of FAFO.

Good tip. Thank you, Senator — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2025

She’s really asking to be arrested. Okay then. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 24, 2025

Whatever comes next, she asked for it. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 24, 2025

These people have been so completely broken by shit-libery culture and years of leftist media propaganda.

Don’t commit crime on tape is the first thing a criminal defense attorney will tell you.



These people are extra stupid. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 25, 2025

She's going to find out for 5 years in federal prison for this. That's a lock. pic.twitter.com/QnelSJYT8k — W.R. Schock, QBD (@iontecs_pemf) February 25, 2025

