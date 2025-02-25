print-icon
This Is The Very Definition Of F**k Around And Find Out…

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

A leftist nutcase who posted a video on TikTok calling for Elon Musk to be assassinated, as well as for some reason admitting that she hasn’t filed her taxes for close to a decade, got a quick reply from acting US Attorney Ed Martin.

“I promised myself I would avoid the news,” the woman, who goes by the since deleted account username “sarahcroberts” blathered.

She added, “But obviously, I haven’t. Here’s my one thought – I have many thoughts – Elon Musk,” before doing the ‘cut throat’ gesture.

The clearly mentally disturbed woman continued, “Like when you do X him, and by X, I mean formally mean assassination and it’s a warning from the FBI is going to fucking show up, I don’t… arrest me.”

“You don’t have enough people to even investigate me at this point,” she then bizarrely stated, adding “I haven’t filed my taxes in like… eight years and yet no one’s come for me, so I’m going to fucking say it. Let’s assassinate some motherfuckers.”

Musk commented on the video shared by Libs Of TikTok on X, tagging the US Attorney.

Martin immediately responded.

And that’s how you get yourself in deep deep do do in under a minute leftists.

It’s the very definition of FAFO.

These people have been so completely broken by shit-libery culture and years of leftist media propaganda.

