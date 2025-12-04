Victim Mentality: Walz Whines About Driveby "Retard" Shoutings As Omar Suggests Trump Inciting Violence Against Her

Leave it to Democrats to try spinning a billionaire fraud against the American people into an attack on… them.

The saga began late last month when Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo and reporter Ryan Thorpe published a bombshell report alleging widespread, large-scale fraud schemes exploiting Minnesota's welfare programs, primarily involving members of the state's Somali immigrant community.

The centerpiece of their reporting focused on the infamous Feeding Our Future scandal, the COVID-era child nutrition program fraud labeled by federal prosecutors as the largest pandemic-related scheme in the nation. Rufo and Thorpe reported how fraudsters allegedly stole at least $250–300 million by claiming to feed millions of children while providing few or no meals. Many of the indicted individuals—over 70 charged by late 2025, with dozens convicted or pleading guilty—were Somali-Americans. Funds were reportedly used for personal enrichment, including luxury cars and real estate in the U.S., Turkey, and Kenya.

Rufo and Thorpe’s reporting expanded the scope to other programs, including Medicaid-funded autism services (where claims skyrocketed from $3 million in 2018 to $399 million in 2023, with disproportionately high diagnoses among Somali children) and Housing Stabilization Services. Overall, the pair of journalists estimated billions in taxpayer dollars stolen across multiple schemes under Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) watch.

The most shocking claim was that federal counterterrorism sources told Rufo that millions in stolen funds were remitted to Somalia via informal hawala networks, ultimately reaching the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Within days, President Donald Trump announced the revocation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somali migrants in Minnesota and referred to Walz as “seriously retarded” in a late-night Thanksgiving Day post on Truth Social.

In a Thursday press conference, Walz complained that people are driving past the governor’s residence shouting retard thanks to the president roasting him.

“This creates danger,” Walz said about Trump’s post. “I’ve never seen this before, people driving by my house and using the R-word in front of people.”

“This is shameful,” he continued. “I have yet to see an election official—a Republican election official— say, ‘you’re right, that’s shameful. He should not say it.’” “We know how things go,” he added. “They start with taunts, they turn to violence.”

Then on Wednesday night, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who was born in Somalia and has deep ties to the Somali community in Minnesota, also played victim by claiming Trump calling Somalis “garbage” and demanding their deportation were creating a dangerous situation because his followers have “exhibited violence.”

“It creates fear. And there is a possible danger that a lot of the people who follow the president have exhibited violence in many cases, especially in my case, whenever he has said something about me that is derogatory or says I’m a threat to the country, I have gotten death threats,” Omar told CNN host Jake Tapper. "There are so many people that have been incarcerated over the years that have been encouraged by the president’s words. And so there is fear for Somalis, not just in Minnesota, but across the country, that some of these people might attack and harm them.”

