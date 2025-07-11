Victor Davis Hanson Reveals What's Really Beneath Mamdani's Carefully Crafted Image

Via VigilantFox.com,

Cracks are beginning to show in the carefully curated image of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Questions about his past and controversial positions are surfacing, drawing fresh scrutiny to his campaign.

Historian and classicist Victor Davis Hanson highlighted three particularly troubling revelations that have recently come to light, warning that this might just be the start.

“I guarantee you more will come out every day because he’s a pampered, privileged, angry, young socialist-communist,” Hanson said.

Victor Davis Hanson says the façade is cracking around New York’s radical socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, and the revelations aren’t pretty.

He lays out a portrait of a candidate who, despite a carefully managed public image, has a record steeped in hard-left ideology and contradictions that are starting to catch up with him.

“We’ve talked before about the front runner in the New York mayoral race, Zohran Mamdani,” he reminded viewers, setting the stage for what he described as a necessary unmasking.

Mamdani’s history of openly embracing Marxist ideas, Hanson argues, is not some youthful indiscretion but a core part of his politics.

“And we’ve mentioned before that he talked about seizing the means of production, which comes out right out of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels ‘Das Kapital,’ ‘The Communist Manifesto.’”

It’s an approach that extends beyond slogans.

Hanson pointed to a pattern of denying inconvenient truths, like Mamdani’s insistence he never supported defunding the police….even with clear evidence to the contrary.

“We talked about his claims that he never advocated defunding the police, even though there was an extensive social media trail where he advocates just that.”

And there’s the question of targeted taxation. Mamdani’s proposal to focus tax hikes specifically on “Whiter” neighborhoods isn’t just about class….it’s about exploiting racial division, Hanson says.

“He talked about going into richer and Whiter areas and taxing them specifically at a higher rate,” he explained, pointing out the selective language that conveniently skipped over the fact that Indian Americans….like Mamdani’s own family….are statistically among the nation’s highest earners.

“He didn’t say, in other words, richer and Indian American. He just use the word white because he was trying to cater himself to the African-American vote.”

But Hanson said that because Mamdani grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth, he was never actually forced to go out and get a job or go through audits.

This has allowed Mamdani’s extremist past to remain out of the public, until now.

“He has an extensive left wing record and now that he’s in the public realm, everything is starting to come out.”

Mamdani’s father had extremist views which were clearly passed on Zohran.

“His father was in a, discussion of, you know, a conference discussion and said that Adolf Hitler’s idea for the final solution and many of his, policies toward the Jews came from Abraham Lincoln, the way Lincoln supposedly created or treated Indians on reservations.”

“That’s—that’s crazy.”

That silver-spoon background, Hanson argues, has insulated Mamdani from facing the consequences of these ideas.



He has never needed to find a job or face public scrutiny.



But ideology wasn’t the only problem.

Hanson turned to an incident that he argued should alarm any voter: Mamdani’s defense of Islamic terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki.

“He was an American citizen that went to Yemen, and he advocated killing Americans, and he was a terrorist.”

This wasn’t a controversial figure on the margins of debate….he was a known terrorist targeted by a drone strike under President Obama.

“Barack Obama, when he was president, ordered a predator hit team on him and killed Awlaki in a targeted assassination. Who was that, by the way, an ISIS supporter, but he was also a U.S. citizen.”

Years after that, Mamdani publicly defended him, offering an absurd rationale that Hanson dismissed outright.

“But now we learned in 2015, years after that Obama hit on him—on this ISIS figure—Mamdani was defending them and saying, basically, he turned radical because the FBI surveilled him.”

The logic, he argued, simply didn’t hold up.

“That’s like saying that Kash Patel turned radical because the FBI surveil him. People don’t go become terrorist kingpins because the American FBI thinks you’re a person of interest.”

Hanson also questioned Mamdani’s personal credibility, describing a pattern that, to him, reveals something deeper about the candidate’s approach to politics.

He EXPOSED Mamdani for trying to claim African American identity on college applications to gain an edge, despite having no connection to that experience.

“He’s very, sensitive about the African-American and Latino vote, which I don’t think he’s going to win,” Hanson noted.

“But now we learned that when he applied to college, to Bowdoin, and I think further to graduate school—in which he was not admitted, he claimed that he was an African American.”

It wasn’t just a one-off misrepresentation, Hanson suggested, but part of a larger disconnect between public messaging and private behavior.

It was, in Hanson’s view, part of a pattern he’d seen many times in academia.

“As someone who was in academia for three decades, I used to have students that were from North Africa, Egypt or Morocco or Algeria, but were not African American. That is, they were not Blacks, and they tried that trick and they were not successful. Neither was Mamdani.”

What bothered him most wasn’t just the strategy but the hypocrisy of someone willing to lecture Americans about inequality while privately trying to benefit from the very system he criticizes.

“But imagine he’s giving lectures, moral lectures, sanctimonious lectures, self-righteous lectures about how unequal the United States is,” he continued.

“And then yet he tries to mimic or pass on a Elizabeth Warren or Ward Churchill-like fraud that he’s African American, that he’s a Black African, just because his parents who were Indian and immigrants to Uganda, and were one of the 1% elite in that country—he’s now claiming that he should he should have had special—I shouldn’t say he’s now claiming, he claimed that he should have had special preference in admissions because he was Black.”

With the election fast approaching, Hanson dropped a stunning prediction: these revelations are just the start.

“You add all of this up, and I guarantee you more will come out every day because he’s a pampered, privileged, angry, young socialist-communist.”

He painted a picture of a candidate whose carefully managed image can’t hide the reality of a life with no debt, no real-world experience, and a sprawling public record waiting to be examined.

“He’s had no experience. He’s out of debt and he has a long social media record.”

In the end, Hanson offered less of a conclusion than a question….one he admitted he didn’t know how to answer himself.

The question itself was a testament to the times we are living in.

“And, the only question that I have for you, the audience and me, because I’m genuinely puzzled about it, the more that we hear that he’s a lunatic and unhinged and anti-American and socialist, does that help him or does that hurt him, given the demographics of New York?”

