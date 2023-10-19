print-icon
Watch: Trump Slams Biden For Handing $100 Million To Palestinians

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Oct 19, 2023 - 01:45 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

After Joe Biden announced a $100 million handout will go to Gaza, Judea and Samaria, critics, and even Biden himself, pointed out that there’s a high likelihood that the aid will just end up in the hands of Hamas terrorists.

An exasperated Donald Trump summed up how most conservatives feel about the announcement, noting “I think right now it’s totally inappropriate. It’s so inappropriate — to be doing that right now? He’s over in Israel, and he’s giving money to the Palestinians.”

Watch:

Trump had ended all aid for Gaza while he was President, but Biden restarted it again in 2021, promising an initial $235 million to the Palestinians.

Biden claimed that there are “mechanisms in place” that will make sure the fresh round of aid doesn’t get swiped by terrorists, but failed to explain what they are:

Other Republicans shared Trump’s disbelief:

Biden returned from Israel Wednesday but not before making some unbelievable comments including suggesting that jihadists should “learn how to shoot straight”:

*  *  *

