Watch: Trump Slams Biden For Handing $100 Million To Palestinians
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,
After Joe Biden announced a $100 million handout will go to Gaza, Judea and Samaria, critics, and even Biden himself, pointed out that there’s a high likelihood that the aid will just end up in the hands of Hamas terrorists.
An exasperated Donald Trump summed up how most conservatives feel about the announcement, noting “I think right now it’s totally inappropriate. It’s so inappropriate — to be doing that right now? He’s over in Israel, and he’s giving money to the Palestinians.”
Watch:
President Trump:
"Biden is sending $100 million to the Palestinians. It's totally inappropriate. He's over in Israel and he's giving money to the Palestinians. Very inappropriate!" pic.twitter.com/kXwk5ts7Pr
Trump had ended all aid for Gaza while he was President, but Biden restarted it again in 2021, promising an initial $235 million to the Palestinians.
Biden claimed that there are “mechanisms in place” that will make sure the fresh round of aid doesn’t get swiped by terrorists, but failed to explain what they are:
I just announced $100 million for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank.— President Biden (@POTUS) October 18, 2023
This money will support over 1 million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians.
And we will have mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need – not Hamas or terrorist groups.
Other Republicans shared Trump’s disbelief:
Under present circumstances, “humanitarian assistance” = resupply for Hamas terrorists. President Biden continues to embolden Iran and its terror proxies. https://t.co/AuouSepdJu— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 18, 2023
Aid to the Gaza Strip is what Biden is prioritizing today? This aid will of course be commandeered by Hamas.— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 18, 2023
No taxpayer dollars should be sent to Gaza. Stop funding jihad! https://t.co/mRwyRSehMV
Not a single dollar of U.S. aid should go to Hamas-controlled Gaza until all hostages, including AMERICANS, are safely released. I'll be on the Senate floor later to pass my Stop Taxpayer Funding of Hamas Act to guarantee that.— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) October 18, 2023
Surely no Democrat could disagree with this... https://t.co/5dlzFBSXrd
Biden returned from Israel Wednesday but not before making some unbelievable comments including suggesting that jihadists should “learn how to shoot straight”:
Joe Biden is now giving advice to terrorists:— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 19, 2023
"I’m not suggesting that Hamas deliberately did it, it's that old thing - 'gotta learn how to shoot straight.'" pic.twitter.com/kspDKBBJvG
It was bad enough when @JoeBiden freed up $6 billion to Iran, which funded the initial slaughter— Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 19, 2023
It was bad enough that he greenlit $100 million more this morning
Now, Joe suggests that Hamas terrorists should do a better job of targeting innocent Israeli civilians
Disgusting. https://t.co/BRUd54QlUB
The President of the United States is encouraging terrorists to shoot better https://t.co/LTAhsbBQU9— Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) October 19, 2023
Me IRL watching this https://t.co/4Va2CDWkOL pic.twitter.com/T48rxtQ2KT— Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 19, 2023
