'The View' Host Declares Violence Against ICE Agents Is Part Of A Justified "Reckoning"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Sunny Hostin of ABC’s infernal women’s gossip show turned TDS rage-fest, ‘The View’ intimated Friday that it is excusable for deranged leftists to violently attack ICE agents.

In another frothing rant, Hostin appeared to be proclaiming that because ICE agents are wearing masks during raids to arrest illegal aliens, it’s somehow justifiable to attack them.

“If you mask yourself because you don’t want to be seen, there will be a reckoning for some of the actions law enforcement have done,” Hostin declared.

Sunny Hostin brushes off leftwing violent attacks on federal agents — says a “RECKONING” is coming:



“If you mask yourself because you don't want to be seen, there will be a reckoning for some of the actions law enforcement have done."



They want more of this. pic.twitter.com/VVKSkKmb0M — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 11, 2025

Hold on, masks are bad again now?

If masks are so bad then why do almost all the protesters wear them — Thomas Stricklin (@trs1234321) July 11, 2025

It’s difficult to keep up with their deranged mindgarble.

Does this same logic apply to those rioters and ANTIFA members that are masked? — Isaac (@IcedViews) July 11, 2025

As we highlighted yesterday, during a raid on a marijuana farm manned by illegal aliens, and illegal alien children (yes really) a ‘protester’ near Camarillo pulled a gun on ICE agents.

This came following an attempted ambush on ICE in Texas by leftist terrorists intending to murder the agents.

These are the 10 alleged members of a north Texas Antifa terror cell accused of carrying out the attempted murder of federal officers at a shooting terrorist attack on an ICE facility on the Fourth of July in Alvarado, Texas.



One local police officer was shot in the neck, and… pic.twitter.com/fRtYldx661 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 8, 2025

Anyway, back to Hostin…

Wow. She is calling for more violence. Unreal — Lumbricus Terrestris (@Wormwarone) July 11, 2025

Notice how she brushed aside the violence against ICE. Didn’t warrant an acknowledgement. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 11, 2025

Sunny fancies herself a penthouse revolutionary. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 11, 2025

Imagine the screech parade if federal agents start to take more direct action against terrorists and criminals threatening their lives.

Democrats want to push the limits until they get a reaction from law enforcement on camera that they can spread all over the fake news in order to demonize Federal Agents. — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) July 11, 2025

Reckoning is right. But not the kind she's thinking of. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) July 11, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.