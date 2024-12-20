The View Quickly Walks Back Suggestion Elon Musk & JD Vance Are Plotting To Kill Trump

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The level of batshittery on The View just got ratcheted up several more notches as the cackling witches suggested that Elon Musk is conspiring with JD Vance to get rid of Trump.

Host Whoopi Goldberg ranted “Who is in charge? Because I’ve been saying it for a while. I’ve been saying that I think Elon Musk believes he’s President. I do.”

“Well, you can call him Vice President,” Joy Behar interjected, prompting Goldberg to continue ranting “I’ve called him Vice President. I called him President because I don’t know what JD is doing. I hardly ever said. I don’t remember the last time we even talked about JD.”

They’re not even in office yet. What is he supposed to be doing?

“He’s planning the presidency when he got to get rid of Trump,” Behar claimed out of nowhere.

“So you think it’s Musk, Vance?” Goldberg asked her, to which she responded “Possible.”

Goldberg then offered some advice to Trump, “Stay away from the stairways. People put their leg out to trip people down the stairs. Watch out.”

ABC News moderators Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar claim Elon Musk and JD Vance are planning to kill Trump and usurp control of the government together as Musk/Vance.

"[Trump] stay away from the stairways." - Whoopi pic.twitter.com/bMRmOSwdrk — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 19, 2024

When they returned for their next 4 minute segment after the 50th commercial break, Goldberg had obviously been told to tone it down and backtrack as she stated “I need to clean something up because my cat lays in wait for me on my stairs all the time. And that’s what I was thinking of. I wasn’t trying to indicate that they were actually standing there with their legs out hoping he would trip.”

“No, nobody wants anything done to the President,” Sunny Hostin chimed in.

Goldberg continued, “No, it was light-hearted, and it’s the holidays. Come on. My goodness. You did not mean that anybody should hurt the President. No.”

She then added, “Okay. You think about this show, there’s no way not to step in poop. There’s no way to do it. There’s no way not to do it. For all of you who are waiting and saying, ‘Oh, my God, listen to what she said,’ I got a cat who does it to me every day. That’s what sparked.”

After a commercial break, Whoopi tries to downplay her assassination comments about Trump by claiming she was thinking about her cat: "My cat lays in wait for me on my stairs all the time and that's what I was referring [to]."

"No one wants anything done to the President." Hostin pic.twitter.com/4qUc0thEYT — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 19, 2024

There’s no way for you not to step in poop Whoopi, because you’re putting out the most batshit crazy nonsense every day and getting called out for it.

It can only be a matter of time before this show is yanked off the air for good.

