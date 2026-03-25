Vince Vaughn Blasts Late-Night TV: "They All Became The Same Agenda-Based Show"

During a recent podcast with Theo Von, Actor Vince Vaughn calls out late-night comedians, says people like Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and others have all become the “SAME SHOW.”

Via @VigilantFox:

THEO VON: “A lot of the late shows have struggled.”

VINCE VAUGHN: “Oh, bro.”

THEO: “Because… the only person they could make fun of at a certain point was just like white redneck kind of people. And it f*cking tanked [ratings].”

VINCE: “I think that the talk shows, to a large part, became really agenda-based.”

“They were gonna evangelize people to what they thought… It felt like they had an agenda.”

“It stopped being funny, and it started feeling like I was in a f*cking class I didn’t want to take.”

“They all became the same show.”

“And they all became so about their politics and who’s good and who’s bad.”

“Imagine sitting next to someone like that on a f*cking plane. You’d be like, how do I get out of this f*cking seat?”

THEO: “I would FART right next to them.”

VINCE: “You’d fart your way out of it?”

THEO: “Yeah, I would. I would for sure.”

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Watch the clip here (via @VigilantFox)

Actor Vince Vaughn calls out late-night comedians, says people like Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and others have all become the “SAME SHOW.”



“It stopped being funny, and it started feeling like I was in a f*cking class I didn’t want to take.”



THEO VON: “A lot of the late… pic.twitter.com/9gTyBfdWtc — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 24, 2026

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