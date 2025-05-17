Vince Voster, James McDougal, Seth Rich: Trump Posts Wild 'Clinton Body Count' Clip

President Trump raised eyebrows on Saturday - posting a 'Clinton body count' clip to Truth Social that suggests several mysterious deaths over the past few decades are linked to the Clintons.

Mentioned in the clip are former Clinton White House Deputy Counsel Vince Foster, Clinton associate James McDougal, Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, and the mysterious death of JFK Jr. which paved the way for Hillary Clinton to become a US Senator.

Holy Shit President Trump posted this on his TruthSocial! pic.twitter.com/xU51iw3tjX — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) May 17, 2025

Of note, Foster was a mentor to Hillary when they worked together at the Rose Law Firm in Little Rock, Arkansas. When Bill Clinton was confirmed as the 42nd President of the United States on January 20, 1993, Foster took a role as his Deputy White House Counsel. Six months later, to the day, Foster was found dead in Fort Marcy Park, along the Potomac River, of an apparent "suicide" resulting from a gun shot from a .38 caliber revolver.

Interestingly, the "Clinton Body Count" phrase was originally coined by writer Danny Casolaro in the late 1980s. Casolaro “committed suicide” in 1991, while working on a story supposedly involving an international cabal.

The last time #ClintonBodyCount was trending on X (formerly Twitter) was when Clinton pal Jeffrey Epstein had reportedly attempted suicide (before he was found dead in his cell) while awaiting trial on underage sex-trafficking charges.

When #ClintonBodyCount is trending on Twitter as a reaction to the story that Epstein "attempted suicide" you know people are hip to the game. They need him gone at all costs. 😱 pic.twitter.com/uFKsLk3EFu — Jordon 🕊️✨ (@miss_jordon) July 25, 2019

