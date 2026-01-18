Violent Left Wing Mobs In Minneapolis Hunt For ICE And Attack Counter Protesters

The NGO-funded madness continues in Minneapolis, but the volume on violence has been turned up and it appears that activists have been given the green light to physically assault anyone and everyone they deem a political enemy. Conservative counter-protesters arriving in the area in small groups or alone have become easy targets for mobs of hundreds of rabid leftists roaming the streets.

The activists now claim Minneapolis is "their city", as we witnessed in Seattle during the short lived "CHAZ" experiment and the BLM riots.

Social media is being flooded with multiple instances of conservative commentators, protesters and also unaffiliated bystanders being assaulted and some nearly killed. This includes former J6 prisoner and "controversial" Florida Senate candidate Jake Lang, who was rushed by a large leftist mob, cornered, beaten and reportedly stabbed.

Minneapolis: 🚨 Thousands of left-wing rioters are becoming increasingly violent.



Jake Lang was just PULLED INTO and TAKEN AWAY by a violent mob!

January 17, 2026

Lang was attacked following a speech he gave a the Minneapolis City Hall for his "March Against Fraud". There were no Minneapolis police to be found during the incident. Lang was struck over the head several times with various weapons, and had to be hospitalized for severe lacerations and cranial bleeding. Keep in mind, this attack was for Lang simply giving a speech.

Whether or not one agrees with Lang's views on immigration and race, he has the right to voice them without being nearly murdered.

Another pro-ICE demonstrator was stalked by a mob and is seen on video allegedly being chased into a parking garage and struck in the head with a pole by anti-ICE agitators. The mob continued following the unidentified man, who was walking to a car in the garage to leave. They reportedly continued to pepper spray a gash on his head and struck the wound with their hands.

🚨 BREAKING: Leftists just caused RAPID BLEEDING of an ICE supporter by beating him over the head with a flag pole in Minneapolis



Police TOTALLY MISSING IN ACTION.



Mayor Frey called for this. He's getting the violence he wants.



SEND THE FEDS!

NGO protesters are also setting up road blocks and checkpoints to stop vehicles near the Minneapolis federal building, looking for ICE agents and anyone who might be conservative. Detained drivers are asked to say "Fuck ICE", as a test of their political affiliations.

🚨🇺🇸 PROTESTERS DEMANDING NAZI CHECKS BEFORE LETTING CARS PASS



Demonstrators blocking vehicles outside Minneapolis federal building, interrogating occupants before allowing passage.



City descending into mob rule territory.

In some cases the rioters attack their own people. This man was beaten and nearly mobbed simply for wearing a camo jacket. Activists are heard screaming "He's one of us!"

BREAKING - Minneapolis police have completely turned over the city to leftists, as they are now forming groups to hunt down anyone who appears to support ICE, with this man being saved by the feds just moments before being beaten for simply wearing camo. pic.twitter.com/4b29KEx79F — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 17, 2026

This man was attacked for wearing a flag jacket with the word "Freedom" on the back. Protesters yelled that they would not hurt him if he took the jacket off.

“Take it off and you won’t get hurt"



Minneapolis (Jan. 17) — Masked Antifa, far-left, anti-ICE thugs threaten and attack a person of color for wearing an American flag hoodie. Video by @Julio_Rosas11: pic.twitter.com/iwI6lMb8Gl — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 18, 2026

The Trump Administration is organizing a response to violent rioters - Around 1,500 active-duty soldiers on standby from the 11th Airborne. It is clear that local law enforcement officials and Democrat leaders plan to do nothing to impede the unchecked criminality of the NGO funded mob.

Mayor Jacob Frey asserts that the city will be peaceful again as soon as ICE agents leave the area.

In other words, the activists are a tool for extortion; they create the chaos and the violence and ICE gets the blame.