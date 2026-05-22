Viral Video Reveals Extent Of LA's Homeless Hell

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A shocking video making the rounds shows the reality of life under Los Angeles bridges: a sprawling setup of makeshift homes complete with lighting tapped into the city power grid, tables of items, and a self-contained community living off public resources.

The clip, originally from local documentarian @whitewallstuntz, captures a resident proudly displaying his space. "This how people living out here in LA man. My boy got the whole bridge to himself."

The footage reveals lighting strung throughout, suggesting direct access to grid electricity, alongside what appears to be a network of living areas.

The homeless are now living under the city of Los Angeles



There is basically a small city of homeless under this part of LA



It's a vast network of makeshift homes and even looks like there are tables setup full of likely drug paraphernalia



It has lighting throughout so they've... pic.twitter.com/9lJFttFnp2 - Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 20, 2026

The post continues, "These people are living down here for free, getting energy for free, guaranteed they all have EBT cards and free health insurance. It's like a self contained city 100% paid for by taxpayers. This screams 3rd world country but it's in Los Angeles, California. One of the most expensive, once iconic places on earth."

California's homelessness crisis has reached this scale despite enormous spending. The state poured roughly $24 billion into programs between 2019 and 2024, with totals climbing toward $37 billion when including later allocations.

Yet the problem persists, with over 187,000 people experiencing homelessness statewide as of recent counts. Los Angeles County alone accounts for tens of thousands of that total.

Democrat-led policies in Sacramento and LA have funneled massive sums into the system with little measurable success in reducing street homelessness long-term. Audits have repeatedly flagged poor tracking of outcomes, leaving taxpayers wondering where the money actually went while scenes like this underground network expand.

A related clip, which is actually over three years old, drives home the incentive problem. In it, a man who moved to San Francisco explains: "If you're gonna be homeless, it's pretty f*cking easy here. I mean, if we're gonna be realistic, they pay you to be homeless here."

When asked to clarify he responds "$200 food stamps and $620 bucks cash a month - it's free money, dude. This right now is literally by choice. Literally by choice. Like, why would I want to pay rent? I'm not doing. I got a cell phone that I have Amazon Prime and Netflix on."

EXPOSED ? California Democrats are paying people to be homeless



Homeless man moved across country to California to be homeless



"How long you been in San Francisco?"



Homeless man "Since June. If you're gonna be homeless, it's pretty f*cking easy here. I mean, if we're gonna be... pic.twitter.com/X7j9ut09pm - Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 20, 2026

This dynamic fuels what many call the 'Homeless Industrial Complex'.

Joe Rogan has repeatedly highlighted the issue on his show, slamming the waste and lack of accountability. In one discussion, Rogan questioned pouring billions more into the problem with no results, pointing to high salaries for those managing programs while conditions on the streets worsen.

Rogan and guests like Michael Shellenberger have exposed how the system creates incentives to maintain rather than solve the crisis.

While California's Democrat strongholds descend ever deeper into third-world conditions, Washington D.C. offers a striking contrast. Under President Trump's direct intervention, the nation's capital has seen aggressive encampment clearances, restored historic parks and fountains, and visibly cleaner public spaces - with families and even blue-haired locals now reclaiming areas once overrun by vagrants and decay.

This proves decline is a choice. Where endless taxpayer billions and soft policies create underground cities in LA and San Francisco, decisive enforcement and accountability are already making America's capital livable again.

California Democrats have controlled the levers of power for years, promising compassion while delivering third-world visuals in one of America's wealthiest states. Billions spent, power grids tapped for free, EBT and services flowing - yet the encampments multiply and iconic cities decay.

America First priorities like accountability, enforcement against open drug use, and real pathways to self-sufficiency offer a stark contrast. Taxpayers deserve better than funding underground cities while surface-level failures mount.