Virginia Governor Pushes Amendments On Gun Legislation Amid DOJ Warning

Authored by Michael Clements via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger wants the Commonwealth’s General Assembly to shore up what she sees as shortcomings in gun control bills it sent to her after its regular session.

Semi-automatic and fully automatic firearms, including some that were modified using 3D printed parts, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) National Services Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Sept. 4, 2024. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Spanberger has requested amendments to clarify a bill banning so-called “assault weapons” and add universal background checks to a bill that raises the age to purchase a handgun or assault weapon from 18 to 21.

She also requested an amendment to clarify that rendering a gun inoperable with a gun lock will meet the safe storage requirements in the new law, and to clarify that the purpose of gun sell-back programs is “to provide Virginians who choose to safely return a firearm in their possession with a safe process to do so.”

The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene and consider Spanberger’s amendments on April 22.

HB217, a ban on certain types of semiautomatic rifles, pistols, and shotguns, is one of the most closely watched bills in the gun legislation package, including by federal officials.

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general in charge of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ’s) Civil Rights Division, warned Spanberger to reconsider the gun control bills, especially the ban, in a letter dated April 10.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington on Sept. 29, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“The Civil Rights Division will commence litigation in the event the Commonwealth of Virginia enacts certain bills that unconstitutionally limit law-abiding Americans’ individual right to bear arms,” the letter reads.

According to a statement from Spanberger’s office, the amendment for HB217 is to “provide additional clarity to law enforcement as it relates to the firearms included under this legislation, as well as protect the use of certain semi-automatic shotguns used for hunting.”

Under the new law, it would be illegal to import, sell, manufacture, purchase, or transfer an assault firearm as defined in the law, beginning July 1.

It defines an assault weapon as any semiautomatic rifle, shotgun, or pistol with a collapsible, telescoping, or thumbhole stock, a bayonet lug or grenade launcher, a magazine that holds more than 15 rounds, a second handgrip, or a threaded barrel to install a flash suppressor, muzzle brake, or compensator, among other things.

Those legally purchased before July 1 are grandfathered. However, the owners can only transfer them to licensed gun dealers outside the state, or to family members through private sale, gifting, or as part of an inheritance.

According to the DOJ letter, the U.S. Supreme Court has already opined that the AR-15 is “both widely legal and bought by many ordinary consumers.”

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in Williamsburg, Va., on Feb. 24, 2026. Mike Kropf/Getty Images

HB1525 raises the minimum age to buy a handgun or assault weapon from 18 to 21. It also restores universal background checks in Virginia. The law includes exceptions for students in ROTC or law enforcement training.

The amendments direct the Virginia State Police to resume background checks for private sales and to align the checks with HB217.

Additionally, the amendments include an emergency clause to implement the law upon action by the General Assembly.

HB702 would allow local law enforcement to develop policies and procedures to institute firearm buy-back or give-back programs by Jan. 1, 2028, and each year thereafter. Spanberger’s amendment is to ensure gun owners have a safe way to dispose of their firearms if they want to.

Spanberger signed bills banning unserialized guns and components, often called ghost guns, setting tighter regulations on firearms businesses, and two laws concerning possession of firearms by people under court orders, on April 10.

More Than 20 Bills Passed

These bills are among more than 20 gun control bills passed by the Virginia General Assembly during its regular session.

They include prohibitions on carrying guns on the Capitol grounds or within 100 feet of polling places or buildings used by election boards, and setting requirements for storing firearms in a home where children are present.

HB969 directs the secretary of public safety to study establishing a Virginia Gun Violence Prevention Center. Several states have set up similar offices modeled on the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention established under the Biden administration.

That office was closed on President Donald Trump’s second day in office.

In her statement, Spanberger said she supports the Second Amendment. She wrote that the new laws are about keeping Virginians safe.

“I support the Second Amendment. But gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in America, and that should motivate all of us to ask ourselves what we can do to mitigate this harm,” Spanberger wrote.

Democrats passed similar gun control packages in the past two years, but then-Republican Gov. Glen Youngkin vetoed those bills.

In November 2025, Democrats took control of the General Assembly and the governor’s office. California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Washington state have similar bans.