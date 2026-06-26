Virginia School District Sued Over Concealing Student 'Gender Transitions' From Parents

Authored by Bryan Hyde via American Greatness,

A federal lawsuit was filed against Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) on behalf of an FCPS parent, alleging that the school district's "gender transition" policy violates parents' constitutional rights.

Fox News reports that the lawsuit, filed by America First Legal (AFL), alleges that Fairfax County Public Schools' Regulation 2603.3 "directs school staff to support and facilitate a student's social 'gender transition' at school without notifying parents or obtaining their consent."

According to AFL, FCPS does not make parents aware of students who are struggling with gender confusion, and does not give parents the ability to reject school-sponsored "support plans."

The lawsuit also alleges that FCPS mandates that school staff use a student's preferred pronouns and name, ability to use sex-segregated facilities based on a student's self-identified "gender identity," and "participation in gendered classes, activities, and programs based on a student's self-identified 'gender identity.'"

In a Monday press release, AFL said the filing that alleges that the school staff's facilitation of a child's gender transition without obtaining parental consent is a major encroachment on parental rights, which are superior to state authority.

The lawsuit also contends that these practices violate the United States and Virginia Constitutions, which guarantee parents the primary authority to oversee their children's upbringing, education, and religious guidance.

AFL sent a demand letter to the school district on May 1, referencing the alleged infractions and directing FCPS to completely remove the policies, or immediately stop their enforcement during revision, or make a parental notice and exemption mechanism by May 18. The school district failed to do so and the core of the regulation remains unchanged so AFL is now seeking a court order to ensure that FCPS fully complies with the law.

Ian Prior, senior counsel at America First Legal, said in a statement:

FCPS was given an opportunity to correct its anti-parent policies. It failed to do so and will now face the consequences. AFL will continue defending parental rights from woke school districts until each and every one complies with the law.

A spokesperson for FCPS told Fox News Digital, "At FCPS, every student and staff member deserves to feel safe, respected, and supported. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all members of our school community, including our transgender and gender-expansive students and staff."