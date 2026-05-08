Virginia Supreme Court Blocks Democrats’ Voter-Approved Congressional Map As Midterms Approach

The Supreme Court of Virginia has denied a request from Democrats and state officials to lift a lower-court order blocking certification of the April 21 redistricting referendum, leaving a voter-approved congressional map that could flip four Republican U.S. House seats in legal limbo just months before the 2026 midterm elections.

Supreme Court of Virginia

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Virginia denied an emergency request from Democratic Attorney General Jay Jones to allow the State Board of Elections to certify the results of the April 21 special referendum. The move keeps in place a Tazewell County Circuit Court ruling that halted any state action on the map, which Democrats designed to flip up to four Republican-held U.S. House seats and create a 10-1 Democratic advantage in Virginia’s 11-member delegation.

The move comes as the Supreme Court continues to review whether Democratic lawmakers followed proper constitutional procedures when they placed the mid-decade redistricting amendment on the ballot.

🚨 BREAKING: The Virginia Supreme Court has overturned the Democrat gerrymandering referendum, ruling that the process to put in on the ballot was unconstitutional.



Virginia will keep their 5 Republican districts. pic.twitter.com/MK4kFd6nBS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2026

The decision does not represent a final ruling on the constitutionality of the effort. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on April 27 and is still weighing the core legal questions. As of May 8, 2026, no merits decision has been issued, and the new map remains blocked.

A Mid-Decade Power Play

The saga began in late 2025 after Texas Republicans redrew their congressional map mid-decade to gain seats. Virginia Democrats, who gained full control of state government after the 2025 elections, responded with a constitutional amendment allowing the General Assembly to temporarily redraw congressional districts outside the normal 10-year cycle - specifically to “restore fairness” if other states gerrymandered.

The amendment passed the legislature in a special session and again in January 2026, was signed by Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger, and went to voters on April 21. A heavily gerrymandered replacement map - passed by Democrats in February - accompanied the amendment. It splits Prince William and Fairfax counties into multiple districts in ways critics called “baconmandered” and would make 10 of 11 districts Democratic-leaning based on past voting patterns.

Voters approved the measure by a narrow 51.7% to 48.3% margin (roughly 1.604 million to 1.499 million votes) in a high-turnout special election that became the most expensive in Virginia history, with over $93 million spent.

Current Virginia House delegation: 6 Democrats and 5 Republicans.

Democrats spent north of $80 million on the Virginia referendum.



Almost half of it came from Hakeem Jeffries' personal 501(c)4, House Majority Forward.



Louise Lucas, Don Scott, and Abigail Spanberger exerted so much of their political capital to get it passed.



All to be… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2026

Republican Challenge and Lower-Court Block

Republicans immediately sued, arguing the Democratic-controlled legislature violated multiple constitutional requirements in advancing the amendment:

Exceeding the scope of a special session originally called for budget matters.

Failing to provide proper 90-day public notice or an adequate “intervening election” between the two required legislative passages.

Using misleading ballot language.

The case landed in conservative Tazewell County Circuit Court before Judge Jack Hurley Jr. Hurley ruled against the measure multiple times, including blocking the referendum itself (overturned by the Supreme Court to allow the vote) and, on April 22 - one day after voters approved it - issuing an injunction preventing certification and implementation.

Supreme Court Proceedings

During April 27 oral arguments, justices pressed both sides on procedural technicalities: the definition of an “election,” the validity of the special session, and whether post-election voter approval cures earlier defects. Justice Wesley G. Russell Jr. appeared particularly engaged with questions about early voting and public notice requirements.

Democrats argued that voters had spoken and that strict procedural challenges should not override the popular will after the fact. Republicans countered that the legislature “rammed through” the process in violation of constitutional safeguards designed to protect the amendment process.

On April 28, the Supreme Court denied Jones’s request for a stay, allowing the Tazewell injunction to remain in effect while the court deliberates the full appeal. The State Board of Elections has stated it cannot certify results until the high court rules.

High Stakes for 2026 Midterms

If the new map ultimately takes effect, it could deliver Democrats a net gain of four seats in the U.S. House - a significant development in a closely divided Congress during President Donald Trump’s term. Four Republican incumbents would face newly unfavorable districts.

If the Supreme Court ultimately strikes down the amendment or map on procedural grounds, Virginia would likely revert to its current lines (or the bipartisan commission’s map) for the November 3, 2026, elections. Primaries are scheduled for August 4, and candidates have already begun filing amid the uncertainty.

The case is part of a broader national wave of mid-decade redistricting battles, with both parties accusing the other of aggressive gerrymandering.