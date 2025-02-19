Visualizing Every US State Resized Based On Population

The U.S. is the world’s fourth-largest country by total area, third by land area, and is home to around 340 million people.

But nearly one-third of those people live in just three states: California, Texas, and New York.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, reimagines the usual U.S. map with the states resized based on their populations. Data is from the Census Bureau, as of 2024.

Alaska Isn’t the Largest Anymore

If sized by population, Alaska would be the third-smallest state (fourth if counting D.C.) in the country.

This is a far cry from its top of the rankings as America’s largest state by area (665,284 sq. miles).

Rank States State Code Population (2024) 1 California CA 39.4M 2 Texas TX 31.3M 3 Florida FL 23.4M 4 New York NY 19.9M 5 Pennsylvania PA 13.1M 6 Illinois IL 12.7M 7 Ohio OH 11.9M 8 Georgia GA 11.2M 9 North Carolina NC 11.0M 10 Michigan MI 10.1M 11 New Jersey NJ 9.5M 12 Virginia VA 8.8M 13 Washington WA 8.0M 14 Arizona AZ 7.6M 15 Tennessee TN 7.2M 16 Massachusetts MA 7.1M 17 Indiana IN 6.9M 18 Maryland MD 6.3M 19 Missouri MO 6.2M 20 Wisconsin WI 6.0M 21 Colorado CO 6.0M 22 Minnesota MN 5.8M 23 South Carolina SC 5.5M 24 Alabama AL 5.2M 25 Louisiana LA 4.6M 26 Kentucky KY 4.6M 27 Oregon OR 4.3M 28 Oklahoma OK 4.1M 29 Connecticut CT 3.7M 30 Utah UT 3.5M 31 Nevada NV 3.3M 32 Iowa IA 3.2M 33 Arkansas AR 3.1M 34 Kansas KS 3.0M 35 Mississippi MS 2.9M 36 New Mexico NM 2.1M 37 Nebraska NE 2.0M 38 Idaho ID 2.0M 39 West Virginia WV 1.8M 40 Hawaii HI 1.4M 41 New Hampshire NH 1.4M 42 Maine ME 1.4M 43 Montana MT 1.1M 44 Rhode Island RI 1.1M 45 Delaware DE 1.1M 46 South Dakota SD 0.9M 47 North Dakota ND 0.8M 48 Alaska AK 0.7M 49 District of Columbia DC 0.7M 50 Vermont VT 0.6M 51 Wyoming WY 0.6M N/A U.S. USA 340.1M

Note: Population figures are from July 1st, 2024.

On the other hand, a big gainer from putting people in perspective is Florida which is 22nd by size, but third by population.

The benefit of redrawing the map with population in mind, is that it’s easier to see where people actually live.

Several big states towards the west of the country, (Wyoming, the Dakotas, Montana) are actually home to less than four million people collectively. Most of the land is taken up by parks and farmland.

In fact New York City alone has more people (8.5 million) than 38 states.

Land Doesn’t Vote, People Do

This redrawing is also particularly useful in the context of the U.S. specifically.

Rural areas with low populations can sometimes have outsized political influence due to structures like the Electoral College or the Senate.

And when densely populated urban areas often lean one way politically, and sparsely populated rural regions lean another, then the gap between population-based representation and geographic-based influence is even more pronounced.

