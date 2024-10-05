print-icon
Visualizing US Net Immigration By President

Saturday, Oct 05, 2024 - 10:05 PM

Ahead of the U.S. presidential election, immigration policies are top of mind for American voters. But how has immigration to the U.S. looked over the past two decades across both Republican and Democratic presidencies?

This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows net immigration figures in the U.S. from 2001 to 2024, broken down by immigrant status. Data for 2021 to 2024 are projections.

The figures come from a report authored by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) called Demographic Outlook: 2024 to 2054 with data and projections as of January 2024.

Methodology: How U.S. Immigrants are Categorized

The CBO categorizes immigrants to the United States of America into three groups:

  • LPR+: Lawful permanent residents (LPRs) plus people who are eligible to apply to become LPRs on the basis of their current status, such as asylees and refugees. LPRs include those who are granted that status while within the United States as well as people who have gained admission from abroad.

  • INA nonimmigrant: Comprises temporary workers, student exchange visitors, qualifying family members, and others admitted as nonimmigrants under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA)—for example, officials of foreign governments—while they remain in that status.

  • Other foreign national: People in the U.S. who are not in the first two categories and who have not subsequently become U.S. citizens or received LPR, asylee, or nonimmigrant status—such as those who entered the U.S. illegally or those who entered legally in a temporary status and then remained after that legal status expired.

Net Immigration to the U.S. from 2001 to 2024, by President

Below, we show net immigration figures for the U.S. from 2001 to 2024, broken down by immigrant type, along with the current U.S. president at the time.

PresidentYearLPR+INA nonimmigrantOther foreign nationalTotal
Bush2001794,00050,000529,0001,373,000
Bush2002728,000302,000278,0001,308,000
Bush2003575,000182,000398,0001,155,000
Bush2004749,000321,000259,0001,329,000
Bush2005869,000463,000552,0001,884,000
Bush2006910,000449,000329,0001,688,000
Bush2007800,000-273,000362,000889,000
Bush2008835,000-411,000-250,000174,000
Obama2009832,000529,000-462,000899,000
Obama2010786,000117,000-100,000803,000
Obama2011791,00042,000-104,000729,000
Obama2012766,000-125,00013,000654,000
Obama2013748,000-63,000132,000817,000
Obama2014769,000824,00046,0001,639,000
Obama2015813,000376,000289,0001,478,000
Obama2016877,000-18,00026,000885,000
Trump2017840,000473,000-213,0001,100,000
Trump2018810,000-339,000200,000671,000
Trump2019713,000-64,000-234,000415,000
Trump2020537,00058,000213,000808,000
Biden2021551,00020,000600,0001,171,000
Biden2022714,00060,0001,900,0002,674,000
Biden2023807,00090,0002,400,0003,297,000
Biden2024809,00090,0002,400,0003,299,000

Overall, net immigration had the biggest increase under current U.S. President Joe Biden’s term. The CBO estimates that for 2021 to 2024 that the U.S. added over 10 million immigrants across all three categories.

During Biden’s term, there has been a significant increase in unauthorized immigration, with border authorities encountering record numbers of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

This surge is attributed to factors such as post-pandemic migration, economic and political instability in countries of origin, and the perception of more lenient policies, leading to over 4.4 million repatriations.

The CBO estimates that net immigration to the U.S. was 2.6 million in 2022 and 3.3 million in both 2023 and 2024, for an estimated 9.27 million net immigrants from 2022-2024—higher than net immigration from 2010 to 2019 which saw 9.19 million immigrants enter the country.

U.S. Immigration Under Donald Trump

Net immigration saw its lowest levels during Trump’s presidency (3 million net immigrants during his term) as the former president enacted 472 administrative changes that impacted U.S. immigration policies.

These include the “Remain in Mexico” policy that required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their U.S. immigration hearings, travel bans, significant reductions in refugee admissions and resettlement programs, and the implementation of Title 42 which allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants who came to the U.S.-Mexico border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic also led to a dramatic decline in net immigration to the U.S., with immigration levels dropping to record lows in 2020 due to travel restrictions, consulate closures, and visa processing suspensions, before beginning to recover in 2022.

To learn more about migration patterns, check out this graphic that visualizes annual net migration by region, from 1950 to 2023.

