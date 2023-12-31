Vivek Slams CNN For 'Egregious Interference' After Town Hall Answers Go Viral

2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy slammed CNN for what he characterized as 'egregious interference' with the Iowa GOP caucus for allegedly cutting his Town Hall short and then threatening his campaign with a cease-and-desist for posting it to YouTube (while allowing Nikki Haley to do the same).

"CNN’s egregious interference with the Iowa GOP caucus is offensive," Ramaswamy wrote. "My CNN town hall with the voters here went so well that they cut it off early & then threatened our campaign with a cease-and-desist for posting it on YouTube, while Nikki Haley’s scripted CNN town hall from 6 months ago is still up."

CNN’s egregious interference with the Iowa GOP caucus is offensive. My CNN town hall with the voters here went so well that they cut it off early & then threatened our campaign with a cease-and-desist for posting it on YouTube, while Nikki Haley’s scripted CNN town hall from 6… https://t.co/bq6AfixpuR — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 30, 2023

This game is RIGGED. CNN threatened my campaign with a cease & desist within 12 hours of posting my town hall after it got 200k+ views on YouTube in a matter of hours. Yet Nikki Haley’s CNN town hall is still up after 6 months (68k total views, sad). They’re trying their best to… pic.twitter.com/lP0s78tMj0 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 30, 2023

Basically, Vivek has been rocking audiences - giving clear, solid answers to various 'gotchas' and clearly swaying those in attendance.

During the CNN town hall, anchor Abby Phillip tried a new tactic to defuse Ramaswamy and disrupt his ability to convey the facts: She simply kept talking over top of him, contradicting his statements and then refused to give him an opportunity to answer back.

The strategy did not work quite as well as she might have hoped, as Vivek trampled her expertly.

Also, take 8 minutes to watch a recent answer on reverse-racism.

A black pastor in Iowa challenged me yesterday: Am I just ignoring historical racism in the U.S. when I say “reverse racism is racism”? He’s a good man. I answered him honestly.

📍 Warren County, IA pic.twitter.com/G01D660Pga — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 30, 2023

He also nailed a Civil War question:

Vivek was asked about the cause of the Civil War at an event in Iowa on Thursday. His response is everything you would expect from a student of American history like Vivek, and nothing like Nikki Haley's botched non-answer. pic.twitter.com/nX8LzHlSFh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 29, 2023

Amazing.